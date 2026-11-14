Giants WR Malik Nabers Doesn’t Hold Back on J.J. McCarthy After Loss

On Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants fell to 5-3-1 with a 24-21 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Despite the Giants totaling more passing yards, rushing yards, total yards and yards per play while not losing the turnover battle, they were unable to secure the win against their division rivals.

After the Commanders took the lead on a 32-yard touchdown by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Giants had a chance to tie or take the lead with less than a minute remaining. The Giants began their drive with a 21-yard reception by rookie Malachi Fields, but after back-to-back incompletions, quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a game-ending interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Following the loss, Nabers expressed displeasure at McCarthy’s decision.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Doesn’t Hold Back on J.J. McCarthy

New York’s final offensive play of the game was a deep pass intended for wide receiver Malik Nabers; however, Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas made a strong play on the ball and intercepted it before it reached Nabers. Some argued that Nabers should have made a stronger effort to catch the football.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano posted on X: “I thought the criticism of Malik Nabers was harsh on this play, at first. The pass is a bit off target because the QB was hit as he threw.

But it depends on how Nabers wants to be judged. It’s a tough catch for a WR.

An elite WR has to make it, though.”

Nabers, who is among the best receivers in the NFL, gave his perspective on the play, saying, “I mean, seeing the ball go up at the time, didn’t really see him or where he was, so I’m not really aware of that. My head is looking up at the ball, even though he was driving on the ball. So, just seeing how high the ball was and just waiting for it to come down and made a jump to catch the ball and then got hit and then he made a play.”

Nabers then criticized the decision to attempt a deep pass instead of a shorter completion. He said, “As far as that play and in the ending of the game, I’d say we will be better on just finding a better situation on not trying to score points as quickly as we were, but just make smart decisions on what we want to get to after seeing the cover zero that it was giving us at the moment. So, trying to just get the ball out fast instead of trying to create a home run ball. So, you just got to be better in the situation, and that’s really all.”

J.J. McCarthy’s Comments

Meanwhile, McCarthy had a different perspective regarding why he threw the ball, saying, “At the end of the day the thought process was, give it to one of my guys and have him go make a play.”

Regarding the play and McCarthy and Nabers’ thoughts, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “The bottom line is they took a shot and missed. It happens to the best. These two have just a few games together under their belt. They’re still working out the kinks.

In the end, it was a lesson learned. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Next time, that play might click. They shouldn’t limit themselves, and onlookers need to realize that. These are young players who want to win badly. Let them ball.

The pass isn’t called a “50-50 ball” for nothing.”