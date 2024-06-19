Giants Place WR on IR to Make Room for New Addition: Report

New York Giants wide receiver Chase Cota caught a tough break after it was determined that he had indeed broken his collarbone during mandatory minicamp.

On the evening of June 18, NYG team reporter Dan Salomone announced that the bubble candidate would be placed on the injured reserve following the signing of UFL running back Jacob Saylors. The latter would then take Cota’s place on the 90-man roster, effectively ending his 2024 preseason bid.

Cota was signed to a reserve/future contract following the conclusion of the 2023 season and was a potential returner candidate as well as a pass-catching reserve. He impressed against the Giants during an August outing last summer with four receptions for 60 yards — playing for the Detroit Lions at the time.

Cota suffered the worst ailment of three within an injury-filled practice at WR on June 11. He was carted off that day after “landing awkwardly on [a] deep ball,” according to NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton.

Chase Cota’s Injury Thins Giants WR Battle Ahead of Training Camp

In all likelihood, Cota was a practice squad candidate at best in 2024. Even so, his injury thins the wide receiver battle at training camp, dropping the room from 14 down to 13.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan predicted Big Blue’s eventual cuts at this position on June 17.

It also means that Cota will have a decision to make. The youngster could choose to remain with the organization and practically redshirt a season on IR, no matter how quickly his collarbone recovers.

Or he could seek an injury settlement with the organization. That would allow Cota to hit free agency after waiting for his injury to heal — and for the predetermined settlement to end.

If Cota decides to take this route, we’ll likely hear about it within the next week.

His injury departure increases the odds that one or two wide receiver/special teamers will end up making the 53-man roster out of Isaiah McKenzie, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dennis Houston and rookie Ayir Asante.

Jacob Saylors Joins Giants RB Conversation in 2024

Not including the practice squad, there should be three or four roster spots for Giants running backs this summer — and that final spot will likely only go to a player that can also contribute as a returner.

Former Cincinnati Bengals UDFA and St. Louis Battlehawks standout Jacob Saylors is now entering that conversation on June 18.

The UFL starter ran for 461 yards and five touchdowns over nine games this spring, while adding another 152 yards and three TDs through the air. That yielded an average of 51.2 yards per game, 4.9 yards per carry and 6.6 yards per catch.

In college, Saylors also put together back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns from 2021 through 2022. He spent all four NCAA seasons at East Tennessee State.

In order to make the roster, Saylors will likely have to beat out rookie Dante “Turbo” Miller and the 23-year-old Jashaun Corbin — and that list could also include 2023 draft pick Eric Gray if the Giants only choose to keep three halfbacks.

The only expected “locks” at this time are starter Devin Singletary and rookie fifth rounder Tyrone Tracy Jr, although it would certainly be a surprise if Gray was cut after this Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen regime selected him last spring.