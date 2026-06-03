Ex-Steelers Standout’s Roster Spot May Be in Jeopardy With Giants

After the New York Giants lost wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, the position felt very weak and top-heavy.

A lot has changed since then.

In free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, New York added Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney, and Malachi Fields to give themselves some more depth.

Even that flurry of additions pales in comparison to what the Giants did this week, signing several veteran wide receivers to their ranks.

Of course, the most exciting of the bunch is Odell Beckham Jr. The long-time fan favorite is back in New York for a second go-around.

You also have to mention Juju Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios, two guys who certainly will have the chance to make the roster.

But the Giants can only carry so many wide receivers, and eventually, the team will have to start trimming the fat.

Calvin Austin May Be on the Giants Roster Bubble

The one New York Giants wide receiver who sticks out as a potential casualty is former Pittsburgh Steelers return specialist Calvin Austin.

FanSided’s Andrew Falce highlighted that the Giants may have too many slot wide receivers with the ability to return punts and kicks.

“At one point, it looked like Calvin Austin was on the verge of breaking out. Now, he looks like a distant afterthought that could quickly get buried in New York. Those three signings could mean trouble for this former Steelers starter, and his stint with the Giants could be shorter than expected,” wrote Falce.

“Perhaps the biggest threat to Austin is Braxton Berrios. He isn’t much of a receiving threat anymore, but he has extensive experience as both a kick and punt returner. And with Gunner Olszewski feared to have a torn Achilles, there is a role for a return man up for grabs.”

Berrios, one of the Giants’ newest additions, was once considered one of the better returners in all of football.

In 2021, he was an All-Pro with the New York Jets, returning 28 kicks for an average of 30.4 yards per attempt, and even recorded a touchdown.

We’ll see how the competition shakes out this summer with Austin.

Who Else Could the Giants Cut Ties With?

On their current 90-man offseason roster, the New York Giants are carrying 12 wide receivers, including Malik Nabers.

They obviously will not have that many under contract by the time August rolls around, so who else could be in danger of losing their spots?

The easy choices are Dalen Cambre and Beaux Collins, two 2025 undrafted free agents.

After that, the 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt seems like another possible casualty. He’s never quite come along in his three-year stint with the Giants, and as some have pointed out, he is currently wearing Beckham’s No. 13.

A wideout that is almost certainly safe is veteran Darius Slayton. He was inked to a three-year, $36 million extension last offseason, and would cost the Giants $15.75 in dead cap space if they were to cut him.

John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen have their work cut out for them this summer as they examine which pass catchers they need to keep and which they can part ways with.