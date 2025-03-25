Hi, Subscriber

Giants Predicted to Attack Offensive Woes With Thorough 4-Part Plan

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Getty
Will the New York Giants focus on fixing their offense in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have attempted to shore up their defensive roster holes in free agency, bringing in starting cornerback Paulson Adebo, starting safety Jevon Holland, defensive line help with Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston and new depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

On the offensive side, however, the Giants have mostly reunited with key free agents rather than adding to what they already had in 2024. There are new faces like quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe and depth wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal, but none of these players are expected to start except maybe Winston in a bridge scenario.

With that in mind, Pro Football Network analyst Ben Rolfe predicted that the Giants would spend their first four picks of 2025 (including one trade up) on offense during a seven-round mock draft on March 22. And this four-part offensive plan all centers around quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“The New York Giants’ current quarterback situation sees them with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito,” Rolfe reasoned after selecting Sanders at No. 3 overall.

“They have the pieces of a developing roster and need a quarterback to take the spotlight,” he went on. Noting: “Sanders is the quarterback built to take that spotlight and shine. He may not make the ‘wow’ plays [Cam] Ward does, but he is the safer projection to the NFL as far as talent.”

Giants Double Dip on Offensive Linemen in NFL Draft Prediction

Following the Sanders pick, Rolfe focused on building up the surrounding pieces on the offensive side. Namely, the offensive line.

In round two, at pick No. 34 overall, Rolfe had Big Blue selecting guard prospect Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State.

“After selecting their quarterback of the future in Round 1, the Giants shift their focus to protecting him,” Rolfe wrote. “Grey Zabel is intriguing due to his versatility — he played at a smaller program but has the skill set to line up anywhere along the offensive line.”

The PFN analyst added that Zabel is “expected to settle at guard in the NFL, which fills a major need for the Giants.”

Then, later in round two, Rolfe has NYG general manager Joe Schoen trading up to No. 55 in order to double dip on the blocking unit with Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams.

“Trade: The Giants send the 65th pick and a 2026 third-round selection to the [Los Angeles] Chargers for pick 55,” he predicted, detailing why.

“The Giants addressed the interior of their offensive line earlier in the round and now they jump up 10 spots to grab an offensive tackle prospect who could be the answer at one of their tackle spots,” Rolfe said, continuing: “Cameron Williams has all the tools to be a long-term tackle at the NFL level. His starting experience came at right tackle with Texas, but the competition level was high, which should serve him well in the NFL.”

Rolfe did acknowledge that Williams has more questions at left tackle than right, but considering the Giants have Andrew Thomas anchored to their blindside, he might be a better fit learning behind Jermaine Eluemunor anyway.

“At worst, [Williams] should be a starter at right tackle as early as Week 1 of his rookie season,” Rolfe concluded, providing NFL-ready depth behind Eluemunor.

Giants Add Competition in Tight End Room Behind Theo Johnson

Finally, part four of Rolfe’s offensive-heavy draft involved bolstering the tight end room.

At pick No. 99 (round three), the PFN analyst has the Giants selecting another Texas product, Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm.

“The Giants have never really found the solution at the tight end position since they let [Evan] Engram leave, and they address it in the third round with Gunnar Helm,” Rolfe argued. “There is a lot to like about Helm’s game, as he can be a contributor in both the run and pass game as a blocker, as well as being a weapon as a receiver.”

With second-year TE Theo Johnson recovering from foot surgery this offseason, adding more competition at tight end isn’t the worst idea. Perhaps, Rolfe is on to something with this thorough four-pronged approach on the offensive side.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Paulson Adebo's headshot P. Adebo
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Victor Dimukeje's headshot V. Dimukeje
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Jeremiah Ledbetter's headshot J. Ledbetter
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Zach Pascal's headshot Z. Pascal
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston

Comments

Giants Predicted to Attack Offensive Woes With Thorough 4-Part Plan

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x