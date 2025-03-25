Giants Predicted to Attack Offensive Woes With Thorough 4-Part Plan

The New York Giants have attempted to shore up their defensive roster holes in free agency, bringing in starting cornerback Paulson Adebo, starting safety Jevon Holland, defensive line help with Roy Robertson-Harris and Chauncey Golston and new depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

On the offensive side, however, the Giants have mostly reunited with key free agents rather than adding to what they already had in 2024. There are new faces like quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive tackles James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe and depth wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal, but none of these players are expected to start except maybe Winston in a bridge scenario.

With that in mind, Pro Football Network analyst Ben Rolfe predicted that the Giants would spend their first four picks of 2025 (including one trade up) on offense during a seven-round mock draft on March 22. And this four-part offensive plan all centers around quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“The New York Giants’ current quarterback situation sees them with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito,” Rolfe reasoned after selecting Sanders at No. 3 overall.

“They have the pieces of a developing roster and need a quarterback to take the spotlight,” he went on. Noting: “Sanders is the quarterback built to take that spotlight and shine. He may not make the ‘wow’ plays [Cam] Ward does, but he is the safer projection to the NFL as far as talent.”

Giants Double Dip on Offensive Linemen in NFL Draft Prediction

Following the Sanders pick, Rolfe focused on building up the surrounding pieces on the offensive side. Namely, the offensive line.

In round two, at pick No. 34 overall, Rolfe had Big Blue selecting guard prospect Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State.

“After selecting their quarterback of the future in Round 1, the Giants shift their focus to protecting him,” Rolfe wrote. “Grey Zabel is intriguing due to his versatility — he played at a smaller program but has the skill set to line up anywhere along the offensive line.”

The PFN analyst added that Zabel is “expected to settle at guard in the NFL, which fills a major need for the Giants.”

Then, later in round two, Rolfe has NYG general manager Joe Schoen trading up to No. 55 in order to double dip on the blocking unit with Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams.

“Trade: The Giants send the 65th pick and a 2026 third-round selection to the [Los Angeles] Chargers for pick 55,” he predicted, detailing why.

“The Giants addressed the interior of their offensive line earlier in the round and now they jump up 10 spots to grab an offensive tackle prospect who could be the answer at one of their tackle spots,” Rolfe said, continuing: “Cameron Williams has all the tools to be a long-term tackle at the NFL level. His starting experience came at right tackle with Texas, but the competition level was high, which should serve him well in the NFL.”

Rolfe did acknowledge that Williams has more questions at left tackle than right, but considering the Giants have Andrew Thomas anchored to their blindside, he might be a better fit learning behind Jermaine Eluemunor anyway.

“At worst, [Williams] should be a starter at right tackle as early as Week 1 of his rookie season,” Rolfe concluded, providing NFL-ready depth behind Eluemunor.

Giants Add Competition in Tight End Room Behind Theo Johnson

Finally, part four of Rolfe’s offensive-heavy draft involved bolstering the tight end room.

At pick No. 99 (round three), the PFN analyst has the Giants selecting another Texas product, Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm.

“The Giants have never really found the solution at the tight end position since they let [Evan] Engram leave, and they address it in the third round with Gunnar Helm,” Rolfe argued. “There is a lot to like about Helm’s game, as he can be a contributor in both the run and pass game as a blocker, as well as being a weapon as a receiver.”

With second-year TE Theo Johnson recovering from foot surgery this offseason, adding more competition at tight end isn’t the worst idea. Perhaps, Rolfe is on to something with this thorough four-pronged approach on the offensive side.