Giants Urged to Make Shock Saquon Barkley Draft Decision

When it comes to what the New York Giants should do in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, opinion is divided about their best option.

Should they sit tight and choose between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter? Should they simply commit the third-overall pick to hoping Shedeur Sanders is their quarterback of the future? Or should the Giants trade out of the pick, stockpile more choices and move back in the opening round?

Well, it turns out the Giants should do none of those things. Instead, they should use Round 1 of this draft to make up for letting Saquon Barkley join the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

That’s according to NFL.com writer Adam Rank. He believes the Giants ought to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty off the board at No. 3.

Rank acknowledged “the O-line is a mess, and there are other needs — but what you really need is a game-changer who will help the fans forget Saquon Barkley just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. OK, so they probably won’t ever actually forget that, but still; you could have an offense with Malik Nabers, Jeanty and Russell Wilson, and that’s … not terrible? Take an offensive lineman in the second round. Take Ashton now and let your fan base love again.”

Using a top-three pick on a running back, the way they did for Barkley in 2018, would be a tough sell for this Giants regime. No matter how much Jeanty can transform an offense.

Giants Need Smart, Crowd-Pleasing Pick in Round 1

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have failed to develop a quarterback or build a sturdy offensive line in three seasons at the helm. Team president John Mara has already turned up the pressure this year, so Schoen and Daboll can’t afford another misstep.

That pressure is why the Giants are still kicking the tyres on Sanders, even after adding Jameis Winson and Russell Wilson in free agency. It’s also why Schoen is willing to indulge Hunter’s desire to play on both sides of the ball in the pros, should the cornerback and wide receiver be available to the Giants.

Hunter might not get past the Cleveland Browns with the second pick, but the Giants would hardly be crestfallen. Not if they took Carter, a dominant and roving pass-rusher who’s spent time with Daboll.

Carter or Hunter would be considered a home-run pick for the Giants. One sure to keep fans happy, but that’s not to say there isn’t merit to at least considering Jeanty, even though the Giants hit it big with 2024 fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Ashton Jeanty a Worthy Replacement for Saquon Barkley

Jeanty is the most dynamic and productive member of a deep class at running back. He carried the ball 374 times and gained 2,604 yards on the ground during his final season with the Broncos.

The 21-year-old also proved himself a capable receiver by snagging 80 receptions and averaging 10.8 yards per catch over three years. Those numbers show Jeanty is a complete, three-down workhorse the way Barkley was for Big Blue.

Choosing struggling passer Daniel Jones over Barkley was a major gaffe by Schoen. One compounded when Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards and lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Taking Jeanty would make amends in any other year, but choosing a back over preternatural talents like Carter and Hunter would only ratchet up the pressure on Schoen and Daboll.