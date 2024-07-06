Shedeur Sanders Reminds Draft Expert of Ex-Giants QB

After electing not to draft a quarterback this April, the New York Giants have already been pegged as one of the most likely franchises to select a rookie in 2025.

Of course, Daniel Jones’ 2024 performance will certainly factor into this decision, as will the veteran free agent market.

If the Giants do end up drafting a new QB prospect, however, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders should at least garner some attention from head coach Brian Daboll and his staff. After all, this regime prefers to do their due diligence when it comes to scouting every member of a new quarterback class.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah just kicked off the scouting process this month and he published a long write-up on Sanders on July 5. Within it, the respected football analyst compared the youngster to former Giants quarterback Geno Smith — who is the current Seattle Seahawks starter.

“He reminds me of Geno Smith coming out of West Virginia,” Jeremiah noted. “Like Smith during his time with the Mountaineers, Sanders plays in a wide-open college offense that showcases his polish as a passer.”

“Both Smith and Sanders have beautiful throwing motions and deliver a firm/catchable ball,” he continued. “While each is capable of taking the free yards presented in the run game, neither is dynamic as a ball-carrier.”

Jeremiah went on to call Sanders more of a “shooter” than a “scorer,” meaning he rarely creates off-script. He also sees a Smith-like upside in Sanders, so long as he finds the right offensive system to bring it out of him.

“They are point guards who play really well within the confines of the play call,” Jeremiah explained. “It’ll be important for Sanders’ NFL team to realize how to best utilize his skill set.”

Giants, Brian Daboll Could Be Good Fit for Shedeur Sanders

When looking at QB landing spots around the league, the Giants are actually trending upwards.

For starters, Daboll was hired in large part because of his ability to identify and develop quarterback prospects. Josh Allen’s rise to superstardom sits atop his resume, but the NYG head coach has also worked with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones at Alabama, not to mention his success with Daniel Jones in year one, Matt Moore in Miami and undrafted signal-caller Tommy DeVito in 2023.

First-round wide receiver Malik Nabers might also add to the appeal of joining Big Blue, as does an established left tackle in Andrew Thomas. Remember, the Giants made it a point to build around Jones in 2024, but that could help any potential rookie selection in 2025 as well.

Throw in the Giants’ rich history as an organization and what New York City brings to the table in terms of endorsement deals and popularity, and NYG has actually become a decent location for a prospect to land under Daboll.

Are Shedeur Sanders & Father Deion Sanders a Package Deal?

It’s no secret that Sanders is the son of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The latter is also his current coach, and it’s unclear what his plans are after his star quarterback graduates.

So, are Shedeur and Deion a package deal? In a general sense, they most likely are. Meaning Deion Sanders will take a special interest in whichever organization his son is drafted by.

Whether or not he’s looking to coach that team is another story altogether.

Assuming that’s not part of the demands, there is a lot to like in Sanders’ game. Jeremiah described him as a “pure thrower with a compact, smooth stroke.”

“He has excellent balance and weight transfer upon release, possessing plenty of arm strength to drive the ball downfield,” the analyst wrote. “[Sanders] can throw with timing/anticipation, and he’s adept at selecting the proper pace necessary for each throw.”

Jeremiah is also a fan of Sanders’ toughness, field vision, lack of interceptions and mental fortitude playing under the weekly pressure that his father welcomes around the nation. He was less confident in the Colorado signal-caller’s pocket awareness and urgency — often holding the ball too long.

“Sanders has the foundation in place to develop into a solid NFL starter,” the draft expert concluded. And perhaps, he’s the perfect fit for the large spotlight of New York City.