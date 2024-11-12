Giants Slammed for $1.5 Million Quarterback Mistake

The New York Giants left themselves stuck with Daniel Jones because they wouldn’t pay $1.5 million to replace the struggling quarterback with Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson.

That’s according to Dan Schneier of CBS Sports. He believes Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll “could’ve signed Russell Wilson for $1.5M if they told him he’d start.”

The fact they didn’t is why Schneier is “OK with any #Giants fan done with Schoen/Daboll b/c of the QB room alone.”

If that reads like a harsh assessment, Schneier framed his take around a damning statistic about Jones. It comes from NFL on CBS and shows Jones has struggled to throw for touchdowns for years.

Not being able to find the end zone is just the tip of the iceberg for the Giants besieged QB1. Jones’ problems are in sharp contrast to Wilson’s recent resurgence as starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a mini run that includes putting one over on the Giants in Week 8.

Giants Haunted by Russell Wilson Miss

Links between Wilson and the Giants were more than just a passing fancy. The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos passer met with Big Blue ahead of free agency this year.

Nothing came of the meeting, but Wilson was still being named on a list of potential Jones replacements back in June. That list was predicated on who could replace Jones in 2025, but the Giants should be kicking themselves they didn’t give Wilson the role this year.

Especially since the 35-year-old has gone 3-0 after replacing Justin Fields as the starter in Pittsburgh. Wilson’s record includes posting a 114.9 QB rating during a 26-18 win over the Giants at Heinz Field.

The veteran beat the Giants the way he’s beaten most teams during his career. By pushing the ball vertically through the air.

Wilson tallied 8.9 completed air yards per completion two weeks ago, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also ranked “6th in total EPA gained on throws of 20+ yards,” according to Next Gen Stats (h/t Robert Mays of The Athletic).

The Giants can only wish for this kind of big-play capability from their Jones-led, pedestrian passing game.

No End in Sight to Daniel Jones Decline

Daboll and Schoen bet the house on Jones making the grade, but it hasn’t happened. The Giants primary decision-makers need to make some tough calls or else they risk convincing team CEO John Mara to run out of patience with this regime.

Calls for Jones to be benched continue, but Daboll is so far resisting the noise. That could change after Week 10’s dismal 20-17 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

The winds of change gathered speed when Daboll refuted the idea ownership would influence his decisions about football’s most important position, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

For many, the decision is a no-brainer, but the Giants have been here before. Like when they chose to pay Jones ahead of two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

Or when Schoen opted against handing money and a starting guarantee to a proven commodity like Wilson.