Giants Get Strong Message on Jayden Daniels’ Status For Week 5

The New York Giants sit comfortably atop the NFC East at 3-1, holding an early one-game lead over the rest of their division rivals. Thanks to a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, they’re even undefeated in division play.

But their next challenge, coming this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, may be a taller task than the last few teams they’ve faced.

After seeing the likes of struggling second-year quarterback Cam Ward in Week 3 and journeyman veteran Jacoby Brissett this past Sunday, the Giants will face Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, per NFL insider Gary Myers.

Daniels, who missed Washington’s last two games with a dislocated elbow, will make his return against the Giants in front of his home crowd.

Gary Myers Confirms Jayden Daniels Will Start vs. Giants

Myers, who has been around the New York Giants for a long time, has clearly been told by a reliable source that Daniels will be back, despite John Harbaugh himself not being 100% certain.

“It looks like the @Giants will be facing Jayden Daniels on Sunday in Washington against the

@Commanders and not Marcus Mariota (knee) or Rutgers rookie Athan Kaliakmanis. Daniels missed the last two games after dislocating his left elbow in Dallas,” wrote Myers in a post on X.

“After returning to practice on limited basis last week, the plan is for Daniels to get all the reps this week. He will be a step up in class for the Giants defense after Cam Ward and Jacoby Brissett the last two games.”

To Myers’ point, the Commanders are a much better team when Daniels is in the lineup.

Since drafting him No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington has a 53.8% win percentage with him as a starter, and a 36.4% win rate without him.

Where the Giants may catch a break is Daniels’ backup quarterback. Normally, Marcus Mariota would be manning QB2 duties, but an MCL sprain is likely to make him inactive for Week 5.

Seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis will likely serve as Daniels’ backup. The Rutgers product impressed when thrust into action this past Sunday in London, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Jayden Daniels Historically Owns the Giants

Unfortunately for the New York Giants, Daniels has a pretty awesome track record when facing off against Big Blue.

In three career games against the Giants, the Washington Commanders quarterback is a perfect 3-0, with two wins coming at home and one win coming at MetLife Stadium.

Across those three games, Daniels has completed an average of 70.4% of his passes for 222.7 passing yards, tossing three touchdowns to no interceptions with a passer rating of 107.4.

Luckily, this isn’t the Giants defense of years past.

Harbaugh and defensive coordinator John Harbaugh have constructed a strong unit, and despite the loss of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter has stepped into the shoes of New York’s lead pass rusher admirably well.

The secondary, despite injuries, has been stingy, and they should be able to put up a good fight against the Commanders’ questionable receiving core.

It won’t be an easy return for Daniels, and Giants fans should feel good about handing Daniels his first loss against Big Blue.