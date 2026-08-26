Giants ‘Likely’ Trade Fit for 24-Year-Old Dexter Lawrence Replacement

No sooner is a starting NFL defensive tackle put on the trade block, and the New York Giants are quickly named a “likely” suitor. It makes sense when the D-tackle in question is only 24-years old and has missed just two games since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

More important for the Giants, Gervon Dexter Sr. fits as a potential replacement for All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II. The Chicago Bears’ starter has a similar physical profile to Lawrence and offers some of the same upside as a pass-rusher.

Replacing Lawrence has proved tricky for the Giants since they traded the dominant nose tackle to the Cincinnati Bengals back in April. It’s why NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reporting “The #Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” should interest Big Blue.

Particularly when, as Schultz pointed out, Dexter “started all 17 games last season and has 13.5 career sacks and 42 QB hits. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Numbers like those are part of the reason why John Fennelly of Giants Wire believes the Giants “have likely checked in” about Dexter’s asking price. Although Fennelly wrote “There’s no confirmation that the Giants have any interest,” the team’s need for defensive tackle help is unmistakable.

General manager Joe Schoen has already revealed he’s still looking for new recruits at the position.

Gervon Dexter Sr. Trade Presents Upside

Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh have filled the post-Lawrence depth chart with a slew of journeymen D-tackles. Interior linemen like Leki Fotu, Josh Tupou and Zacch Pickens.

None of the names on that list boast starter-level pedigree. Nor the physical dominance to help make a new-look defensive line a strength for the Giants.

The lack of marquee talent along the interior explains why Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson are moving a forgotten edge-rusher inside.

That plan has merit, but it’s hardly the ideal way to offset losing Lawrence. He was a double-team magnet and disruptive pass-rusher at the heart of the front seven, so adequately replacing the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder was always going to be tough.

Dexter at least offers upside as another big-bodied disruptor able to generate pressure from the inside. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder has tallied 62 pressures across the last three seasons, including 20-plus each of the last two years, per Pro Football Reference.

This sack of Jared Goff against the Detroit Lions last season shows how well big No. 99 moves to collapse the pocket.

Wilson’s defense needs an inside pass-rusher with these skills to complement dynamic edge-rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. The Giants lost their remaining inside mover when Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a likely season-ending torn Achilles during OTAs.

Dexter would fill the void, and even though he wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Lawrence, the fourth-year pro could be an upgrade for another Giants’ defensive tackle.

Giants Have More Problems Up Front Than Replacing Dexter Lawrence

It’s going to take a village to properly replace Lawrence. That’s why the Giants have so far tackled the problem with quantity over quality.

Some of their moves have been good, like signing 32-year-old D.J. Reader to play over the ball. He’s a natural run-stuffer who doesn’t mind handling multiple blockers to help keep linebackers clean.

Reader and fellow 30-something arrival Shelby Harris will bolster a soft rush defense. Dexter wouldn’t so the same, since his “Pad level and anchor strength against the run remain an issue,” according to Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante.

The latter did endorse Dexter as a “pretty damn good pass-rusher,” and the Giants need pressure from the front. Harbaugh and Wilson should be able to count on second-year pro Darius Alexander to bring the heat, but last year’s third-round pick is struggling mightily this preseason.

Dexter would rate as “a better, more production-mature version of Darius Alexander,” according to Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson, but only “if price is right.”

Gauging Dexter’s price is tricky, but the Bears’ desire to offload him seems clear. The NFC North outfit has been listening to trade calls about the lineman as far back as February, per Schultz.

The Giants have recently added to their trade capital by acquiring late-round draft picks from deals involving guard Daniel Faalele and fellow offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu.

Packaging those picks to form the right compensation for the Bears giving up Dexter makes sense for the Giants.