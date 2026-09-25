Tua Tagovailoa Named as Giants QB Option After Jaxson Dart Injury

The New York Giants may be in the market for a quarterback.

After an incredibly promising start to the season in a resounding Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Big Blue has quickly fallen back to earth after losing hopeful franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury.

The possibility remains open that Dart could return for a postseason run, but the Giants would have to get their first, and considering how their offense looked in Los Angeles on Monday night once they lost their quarterback, that feels like a bit of a pipe dream.

If Jameis Winston’s struggles continue, New York may be forced to look for another quarterback to add to the mix, and the Atlanta Falcons pose an interesting solution.

Could Giants Turn to Tua Tagovailoa as QB Option?

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy offered up several options as potential New York Giants quarterback additions, and ex-Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was floated as a target.

“Yes, he’s injury-prone. Yes, he reportedly was brutal in the preseason. But the Dolphins are footing his enormous salary, so it won’t cost the Giants much in money or assets,” wrote Dunleavy.

Tagovailoa’s recent resume isn’t a pretty one. The current backup for the Atlanta Falcons was unable to suit up for the team’s first two games thanks to an injury, and he returned just in time for Michael Penix’s debut on Thursday night.

But considering Penix’s solid play and the fact that they have Cooper Rush and Jack Strand on the active roster, the Falcons would likely consider dealing Tagovailoa for a low price.

The former Dolphins starter was bad last year; there’s no way to sugarcoat it. In 14 starts, he threw for 2,660 yards and tossed 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

But when Tagovailoa has a better supporting cast, he’s proven to perform. In a Giants offense with solid pass protection and high-end weapons to throw to in Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, he may be able to get New York where they need to go.

After all, his time with the Dolphins wasn’t all that bad. He was an MVP candidate in 2022 and a Pro Bowler in 2023.

Giants Need a Jameis Winston Insurance Policy

Regardless of how New York Giants fans feel about Tagovailoa, there’s no denying they need a better backup plan behind Jameis Winston than Jake Haener.

Winston looked bad, to put it politely, in relief of Dart on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 11 of 27 pass attempts for 111 yards and one bone-headed interception. The Giants seemed scared to throw the football at times.

Winston will be the starter for the next few weeks, but if his poor play continues, he’ll surely get the hook.

Tagovailoa may not have the arm or the gunslinger attitude that Winston does, but he may offer an alternative style of play from under center.

The ex-first-round pick has a more point guard-like play style, letting his playmakers do the work while he distributes.

Regardless, the Giants are going to add another quarterback at some point. The question remains: who?