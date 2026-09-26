Odell Beckham Jr.’s Former Teammate Warns Giants About Trade Scenario

The New York Giants have been sent a simple warning about Odell Beckham Jr.: Use him or lose him.

That’s the blunt take from OBJ’s former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver during a decorated NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, even believes Beckham would be down to leave the Giants and “run it back” with a Super Bowl contender this season.

Landry appeared on the “Up & Adams Show” and responded to a scenario put forward by host Kay Adams. She asked Landry if Beckham would be open to rejoining the Los Angeles Rams as part of a trade to cover any lingering injury concerns about star wideout Puka Nacua.

Landry replied, “I think Odell would definitely be down to make the return, and to like run it back. Especially with Aaron Donald. Maybe we got a little glimpse of that, you know this past Monday night, right? When they were talking a little bit after the (game), so maybe so.”

Beckham leaving the Giants so soon after completing the comeback he wanted seems unlikely. Yet, there are factors, and not just the loss of starting quarterback Jaxson Dart after season-ending knee surgery, that might sway OBJ if the Rams made a call.

Rams Trade Offer Could Sway Odell Beckham Jr.

Landry’s reference to Beckham’s reaction to being back at SoFi Stadium in Week 2 is potentially significant. OBJ helped the 2021 Rams win a Super Bowl, but he tore his left ACL for the second time after catching a touchdown in the big game.

The injury all-but ended Beckham’s tenure with the Rams, and the veteran could still be wondering about what might’ve been. It’s a reasonable thought after Beckham was forced off a championship team with a star-studded offense.

He’s not enjoying either of those luxuries after returning to the Giants this year. Instead, Beckham is strangely struggling just to get a few targets in games.

Cutting his Giants comeback short so soon wouldn’t be a good look for Beckham, but he might be tempted, unless Big Blue start following Landry’s plan for the 33-year-old.

Giants Can’t Ignore Warning About Iconic Wide Receiver

He’s far removed from his dominant peak, but it’s still surprising Beckham’s being ignored in the Giants’ passing game. That surely can’t continue when backup QB Jameis Winston steps in for Dart against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Landry told Adams, “This is an opportunity to rally around a guy like Odell Beckham. This is an opportunity to rally around the experience, the true New York Giant of it all.”

Few players know Beckham better than Landry, and the latter “would like to see that offense start to implement him a little bit more, you know, and get him some touches early.”

Landry also dropped an interesting note on how the Giants are running “the Baltimore of it all to, right?” This is a reference to former Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh now being in charge of the Giants, but still favoring a “dirty” running game and physical defense to lead his team.

Beckham knows all about this formula, having spent the 2023 season with Harbaugh’s Ravens. It’s telling Beckham hardly enjoyed his finest campaign in Baltimore, finishing with just 39 catches from 71 targets across 16 games, including playoffs, per Pro Football Reference.

Perhaps Giants’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s planning on expanding the role for Beckham, but the play-caller sounds more content to use OBJ in emergencies only at the moment.

It’s not the ideal way for Beckham to spend his second tour with the franchise that drafted him. So the Giants could have a problem if a team with real designs on the playoffs makes an offer.