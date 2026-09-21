James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko
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The New York Giants received a major update about starting CB Deonte Banks and Los Angeles Rams' WR Puka Nacua before Monday Night Football.
Giants Get Puka Nacua Update, Amid Deonte Banks News vs. Rams