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Giants Get Puka Nacua Update, Amid Deonte Banks News vs. Rams

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Puka Nacua, Giants at Rams news
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The New York Giants received a major update about Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua, as well as other inactives, including CB Deonte Banks, minutes before Monday Night Football.

If the New York Giants are going to face the Los Angeles Rams without one of their starting cornerbacks, they’ll be glad not to see All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua on Monday Night Football.

The Rams officially declared their top target inactive minutes before the game at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Nacua’s hip injury was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That update was swiftly followed by Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone releasing Big Blue’s list of inactives. The list includes starting corner Deonte Banks, safety Jason Pinnock and defensive tackle Darius Alexander.

More to follow.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

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Giants Get Puka Nacua Update, Amid Deonte Banks News vs. Rams

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