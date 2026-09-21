Giants Get Puka Nacua Update, Amid Deonte Banks News vs. Rams

If the New York Giants are going to face the Los Angeles Rams without one of their starting cornerbacks, they’ll be glad not to see All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua on Monday Night Football.

The Rams officially declared their top target inactive minutes before the game at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. Nacua’s hip injury was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That update was swiftly followed by Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone releasing Big Blue’s list of inactives. The list includes starting corner Deonte Banks, safety Jason Pinnock and defensive tackle Darius Alexander.

More to follow.