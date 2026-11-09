Aaron Glenn Breaks Silence on Will McDonald’s Trade Request

On Monday, November 9, New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald requested a trade. A few hours later, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and gave his reaction to that news.

“I just know we’re in the business of keeping good players, so Will’s going to be here,” Glenn responded.

Glenn was then asked why McDonald’s playing time has diminished and what happened to him as a player.

“I still feel the same about Will, and we try to put him in positions where he’s going to be successful, and we have to continue to do that. That’s one thing between me, (Karl) Dunbar, that we have to continue to do that, also putting him inside. We had a number of packages this week that we felt that were positive for him that he was actually in control of. Will is a good player. He’s a good player and I believe that. We’re going to continue to try to put him in position to go make plays for us,” Glenn said.

Glenn was later asked about dealing with a player like McDonald who is frustrated about his role.

“Well, I have conversations with him, and me and Will sat down quite a bit the other day and had a really good conversation, and we have a really good relationship. And I think that has a lot to do with it is the communication part of it and whatever that comes out of the communication we try to keep that between us. But I would say this: me and Will have a good relationship, and I like exactly where he’s at right now,” Glenn answered.

Insider Shares Context on McDonald Trade Situation

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared some insight into the Will McDonald trade request:

“He had a good relationship with the previous staff and felt empowered by them … As his role dwindled with this staff this season he tried to talk to coaches about how he can get on the field more, which included volunteering to play more on special teams. A bigger role never materialized on defense. He’s played less than 50% of the snaps in all but three games,” Rosenblatt wrote.

“As time progressed, McDonald told people close to him that he didn’t feel like this staff believed in him anymore … Jets got real interest in him last year at the deadline. Wanted to hold onto him. Then the defense changed styles and he was no longer a great fit. Offers likely won’t be as good this year. But he would like a change of scenery … McDonald undoubtedly has pass rushing talent but never quite developed as a run defender and never bulked up like either coaching staff had hoped,” Rosenblatt explained.

Insider Report Causes Firestorm on Social

Every player has a price. The Jets don’t seem motivated to move McDonald, but if the right offer comes in that would change their mind.

“My understanding is Will McDonald’s trade request came after he had multiple conversations with the Jets coaches about an increased role on defense. Those desired changes have not occurred, as evidenced by his 24 snaps in Kansas City on Sunday, leading McDonald to seek a fresh start with another team. McDonald has been particularly frustrated by the fact that other teams have tried to engage the Jets in trade talks with offers in the 2nd round range and the Jets have refused,” Brian Costello of the New York Post shared.

This quote has bee interpreted in two ways. Either the Jets are dumb for not trading McDonald if a second round pick was on the table. Or this information is coming from the McDonald camp and it isn’t true but it’s stirring the pot to make the Jets look bad.