A scary moment.

New York Jets rookie pass rusher David Bailey crumpled to the ground late in the game against the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t return.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn provided an injury update.

“When it comes to injuries, we are going to make sure we get you guys an update during the week. David Bailey will get imaging [and] we will see how that goes,” Glenn said.

“Again, I don’t want to say anything until we get the imaging. The thing is he got up and jogged off, so that’s a good sign,” Glenn responded.

A reporter asked Glenn if he got a lump in his throat when he saw Bailey go down clutching at his knee.

“When anyone of our guys goes to the ground, I get a lump in my throat because I hate to see any injury happen on our side or the other team. We know this is a game of injuries, and listen it happens, and it’s the biggest equalizer when it comes to this game. So obviously he is having an outstanding year, but any one of our guys, if I see them on the ground, I always get a lump in my throat when I see that,” Glenn explained.

Some Positive Signs

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted a five-second video clip of “David Bailey jogging into the locker room without much issue” after the game:

Brian Costello of the New York Post said on X that Bailey, after being evaluated in the blue medical tent, was “jogging” on the sideline.

Coz then spotted him “running” into the locker room after the game, which is a really positive sign.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said it was a “good sign” that after Bailey got hurt and then evaluated, he went to the sideline instead of going into the locker room.

He returns to the bench instead of going to the locker room … so that's a good sign. https://t.co/n92nsLYORP— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 29, 2026

Bailey was spotted on camera by the NFL on CBS crew laughing and smiling with his teammates on the sideline after the injury.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on X that, “Bailey says he’s confident that his knee injury isn’t severe. Says it feels pretty good.”

The Jets Check Off Plenty of Boxes With This Victory

Gang Green beat the Dolphins 23-12. This was the first time this season that Aaron Glenn has won back-to-back games.

Glenn secured a victory inside the AFC East for the first time during his tenure as the Jets head coach.

The Jets won the turnover battle (2-to-1), finished with more total net yards, and sacked Kyle McCord five times. Could the Jets have won by more? Certainly, they once again settled for too many field goals, but a win is a win for the green and white.

In general, wins have been hard to come by, and now there is a flicker of hope. Where that leads is anyone’s guess.

Now the Jets sit at 4-8 heading into their bye week. Now everyone can have a collective sigh of relief as the headlines spin positively with two weeks until their next contest.