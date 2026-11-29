The New York Jets are laboring through another lost season in 2026, and while they are known to be rebuilding, there is an overarching expectation that head coach Aaron Glenn will get fired at the end of the season. As a result, the rumor mill has already been fired up, with several coaching candidates being linked to the Jets.

Throughout the year, the team has been linked to a potential move for former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who is currently working as a broadcaster for NBC Sports. Tomlin is reportedly open to returning to coaching in the future, but if he ever does accept another head coaching gig, it doesn’t sound like he will be landing with New York.

Insider on Jets’ Mike Tomlin Rumors — ‘He Won’t Do It’

The past few years have been a never-ending struggle for the Jets, as they cannot find a proper quarterback/head coach combination to turn them back into a playoff contender. The hope was that Glenn could be the guy, but New York has remained a pretty big mess since he took over at the start of the 2025 campaign.

Known for his work on the defensive side of the ball, Glenn was tasked with getting the defense back on track, with the team gradually working on improving its offense once it identified its quarterback of the future. None of that work has been accomplished, though, as the Jets are currently starting the 36-year-old Geno Smith under center, while the defense is about as good as it was when Glenn arrived (which isn’t saying much).

Glenn could conceivably stick around as the head coach, but the writing has been on the wall for a couple of months now. It seems like New York wants a proven head coach to come in and help get this team back on track, with Tomlin being a candidate who obviously fits that criteria. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, though, it sounds like Tomlin has no desire to become the Jets’ head coach.

“You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost, and he won’t do it,” Glazer said of Tomlin’s lack of interest in joining the Jets.

Mike Tomlin Rumors Get Definitively Put to Rest

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Well, that’s certainly one way to put a rumor to rest. The Jets have clearly had their eye on Tomlin for the past few months, but of course, it takes two to tango, and it seems like Tomlin isn’t a very big dancer. Given his pedigree, Tomlin can afford to be picky when it comes to picking out his next head coaching gig, and New York is not an attractive destination for him.

This is a pretty big blow for the Jets, but right now, they need to simply focus on getting through the remainder of the 2026 campaign. New York actually has a favorable matchup on its hands in Week 12, as it will be going up against the one-win Miami Dolphins. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.