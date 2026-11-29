There is no turning back.

This past offseason, the New York Jets signed pass rusher Joseph Ossai to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that included $22.5 million guaranteed.

The early returns have stunk, and ESPN’s Rich Cimini said there is no way out.

“One of the biggest disappointments is edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who has battled injuries since the start of training camp. The Jets spent good money on him in free agency,” Cimini wrote. “Ossai landed the contract despite never having produced more than five sacks in a season.”

“Limited to five games (151 snaps), Ossai has zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and zero tackles for loss,” Cimini bluntly revealed.

“Because of the cap ramifications, it won’t be easy to cut him in the offseason. His 2027 salary ($10.25 million) is fully guaranteed, and his $12.25 million cap charge will balloon to $17.25 million if he’s released without a post-June 1 designation. Even as a post-June 1 cut, they’d save very little on the 2027 salary cap,” Cimini added.

Cross Your Fingers and Hope for the Best

If you’re the Jets, there isn’t a clear path to escape. That means your only option is hope he can get healthy and turn it around.

The bad news is Ossai is still dealing with multiple ailments. He was a limited participant at practice for the first two days of this week with an ankle and a foot issue.

The good news is he didn’t receive an injury designation for this game, so he should be good to go for the Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday.

Here is some more good news in the wise words of Aunt May from the movie Spider-Man: “You’re not Superman, you know.”

Ossai isn’t Superman, and he doesn’t have to be. Look at the other side of the trenches. David Bailey is a beast. He is a player that opposing offenses are circling pre-game and making sure they know where he is at all times. If Bailey is the focus of opposing offenses’ attention, then that should open up plenty of opportunities for Ossai to make plays.

Bailey Is on the Cusp of History

Speaking of Bailey, keep an eye out for this storyline on Sunday, November 29.

Bailey has 9.5 sacks this year. He is just half a sack away from tying a record and a full sack away from having the record all to himself.

In Jets franchise history, the rookie with the most sacks in a single season is Hugh Douglas, who finished with 10 in 1995.

The Dolphins matchup provides plenty of opportunity to break that record. Malik Willis appeared in the first eight games of the season and was sacked 24 times. Since being placed on IR, the Dolphins turned to Kyle McCord, and he has been sacked five times in two games.

That combined 29-sack total would rank sixth most in the NFL for a quarterback, per ESPN. If Bailey eats, that means Ossai should too.