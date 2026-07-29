Jets Provide Encouraging Update After Multiple Camp Injuries

The New York Jets are dealing with some nicks and bruises.

Head coach Aaron Glenn gave the full injury update following the first practice of training camp.

“So when it comes to the injuries, Mazi [Smith], he had a hamstring today. I’ll check on that this afternoon to see where that’s going. [D’Angelo] Ponds strained a calf [but] don’t think too much into that, I think he will be just fine,” Glenn told the media on Wednesday, July 29.

“PUP [Joseph] Ossai, he will be fine. I think he will be back very soon. T-Sweat [T’Vondre Sweat] NFI, he will be fine too. He had a hamstring during the offseason, but we are going to make sure that we monitor that very well and make sure that he is fine,” Glenn added.

The Green and White Continue to Dodge Injury Bug

Some eyebrows were raised when Ossai was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, July 28, ahead of the first practice.

Especially when ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed the reason he was placed on the list: “as he was unable to pass the physical (undisclosed reason).”

Despite that odd situation, all signs point to Ossai returning to the field in the not-so-distant future.

The Jets are going to be cautious with Sweat. Hamstrings are tricky injuries. Those are the types of things that can linger if they aren’t treated properly. That is true for any person, let alone one who measures in at 6-foot-4 and weighs 366 pounds.

The Jets can afford to be patient with Sweat. The regular season doesn’t start for another month and a half. Plus, the team has really strong depth on the interior defensive line.

Next Man Up

The most cliché line in football is “next man up.” When one door closes, another one opens. However, it’s true.

With some of these players off the practice field, that will open up opportunities for other players on the roster.

The only player Glenn mentioned whose job is in jeopardy this summer is Smith. The former first-rounder of the Dallas Cowboys has been underwhelming in his brief Jets tenure.

Now he is hurt, which certainly won’t help his chances of making the roster. However, all of the other guys that Glenn mentioned are locks to make the roster.

Ponds is vying for a starting gig, whether that is in the slot or on the boundary. If he misses any time, that is good news for the other corners on the roster:

Stiggers has a clear path to a spot because of his prowess on special teams, but it isn’t a lock. The other three need to scratch and claw for every opportunity. Even if they don’t make the Jets roster, what they put on tape is an audition for the other 31 teams in the NFL.

The other position to watch is pass rusher. Last year, the Jets ranked 31st in the league in sack production. Ossai is expected to be a key cog, but the Jets will need waves of pass rushers to fix this issue. With him out, that shines a light on other talented defenders: