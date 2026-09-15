Jets Urged to Sign Ex-Geno Smith Teammate to Replace Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets have a bit of a problem on their hands at wide receiver. Going into the season, it was viewed as a major strength, but injuries have left them barren.

Luckily, they still have superstar Garrett Wilson and up-and-comer Adonai Mitchell, but behind them, they’re pretty thin.

First-round draft pick Omar Cooper Jr. tantalized in the season opener, setting the Jets up in scoring position on their opening drive with a 30-yard catch-and-run, but the rookie immediately left the game with an ankle injury and would not return.

It was later determined that Cooper suffered a high ankle sprain, an injury that will surely knock him out for at least a few games.

The Jets need another body at wide receiver in his absence, but who?

New York Jets Urged to Sign Tyler Lockett

There aren’t too many great options on the free agent market, but one name may make a lot of sense for the New York Jets, and that’s veteran Tyler Lockett.

The 11-year veteran remains unsigned as the regular season gets underway, but The Jet Press’s Mike Luciano believes he could be a good fit for New York with their current rash of injuries.

“Even after the New York Jets bask in the glow of a dominant Week 1 victory against the Tennessee Titans, their wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries. Bringing in a veteran wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world, and Tyler Lockett stands out as someone who can help this Geno Smith-led offense stay humming,” wrote Luciano.

“The Jets have the flexibility needed to bring in a veteran of some repute to give this offense a kick in the rear end. While Lockett’s best days as a receiver are behind him, he does have some familiarity with Smith dating back to his time in both Seattle and Las Vegas, which could help sway the Jets on a possible signing.”

As Luciano mentioned, Lockett’s not exactly the same player he once was, but he could still at least contribute at this stage in his career.

In 17 games with both the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, the former Pro Bowler hauled in 32 receptions for 291 yards and one touchdown, proving he still has something left in the tank.

The New York Jets Need to Make a WR Signing

Even if it’s not Lockett, the New York Jets need to make a move at wide receiver. As things currently stand, they only have four on their 53-man roster: Wilson, Mitchell, return specialist Isaiah Williams, and disappointing 2025 draft pick Arian Smith.

Veteran Tim Patrick would’ve been a solid fill-in, but the Jets placed him on injured reserve this past Saturday as he deals with a groin injury. He’s out at least the next four games.

They could turn to the practice squad and elevate someone like Malik McClain or Jamal Pritchett, but neither of those players has any experience playing regular-season football.

New York’s best bet is scouring the veteran free-agent market, and considering Lockett will cost little to nothing to bring in and his rapport with Geno Smith, he makes a lot of sense.