Eagles Send $51 Million Edge Rusher to NFC West in Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had an albatross hanging around their necks with edge rusher Bryce Huff’s 3-year, $51.1 million contract — a terrible deal that didn’t really hurt the franchise in 2024 but looked to be a problem in 2025.

Somehow, the Eagles have rid themselves of Huff and the burden of his contract after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a trade had been agreed to that sends Huff to the San Francisco 49ers.

“ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on May 30. “The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets.”

Eagles Bet Big on Huff in Free Agency

The Eagles had one of their few misses in terms of personnel when they signed Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024 after he had a career high 10.0 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023 despite not making a single start.

In fact, Huff had never been a full time starter in 4 seasons with the Jets before hitting his massive payday with the Eagles — he made just 7 starts in his first 4 seasons.

The deal paid Huff approximately $17 million per season and landed on the list of Bleacher Report’s “Most Regrettable Mistakes” after Huff had just 2.5 sacks during the 2024 regular season and missed 5 games with wrist surgery.

Huff returned for the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs on the way to winning Super Bowl LIV but made zero impact.

“The Philadelphia Eagles may have buyer’s remorse regarding their three-year, $51.1 million pact with Bryce Huff,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote on December 30. “Last year, the defensive end recorded career highs in sacks (10.5) and pressures (33) with the New York Jets. He earned a massive pay raise but hasn’t elevated or even maintained his level of performance in Philadelphia. Huff opened the season as a starter in Vic Fangio’s defense, but he’s played in a limited role.”

Making Matters Worse: Sweat’s Breakout Year

While Huff struggled through 2024, the Eagles watched longtime edge rusher Josh Sweat have the best season of his career while playing on a 1-year, $10 million contract — a season capped by Sweat’s 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl.

Huff’s big money deal — which could have been paid to Sweat — guaranteed Sweat’s exit in free agency and he bolted to the Arizona Cardinals on a 4-year, $76.4 million contract on March 10.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando called Sweat signing with Arizona one of the NFL’s best offseason moves in 2025.

“Adding Josh Sweat in free agency addressed Arizona’s massive need for proven pass-rush help,” Sando wrote on May 29. “Sweat’s 43 sacks for Philadelphia since 2019 dwarf the totals for any Cardinal over that span … Sweat carries risk with a knee that requires management, but his history with the Cardinals’ coaches assures a solid fit.”