‘Erratic’ Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Placed on Hot Seat

It’s not hard to see the problems with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni entering his 6th season — problems that are still front and center despite 2 Super Bowl appearances and 1 win, as well as playoff appearances each of the last 5 seasons.

Those problems are the reason Sirianni continues to land on lists of coaches on the “hot seat” headed into 2026, with Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker putting Sirianni on his list of coaches “worth monitoring” when it comes to their job security.

“Even though Sirianni owns a staggering 59-26 record with two Super Bowl berths and a title in his first five years with the Eagles, the energy around him has always felt erratic,” Locker wrote. “That crescendoed during the 2025 campaign, where Philadelphia fell in the wild-card round during a season in which its offense tumbled to 21st in success rate and experienced disconnect among its superstars … With a boatload of both expensive and young talent dotting every level of the team, the Eagles figure to be competitive once again in 2026. But if Philadelphia has an encore performance of a year in which it placed only eighth in overall PFF grade, that very well might not cut it for the uber-aggressive Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie. After all, Sirianni was reportedly almost fired after both 2023 and in 2024, and his status doesn’t appear overly protected.”

Prediction Sees Sirianni Fired After Finale

The Giants Collective: A Show About the New York Giants predicted that Sirianni would be fired almost immediately after a road loss to the Giants in the Week 18 regular-season finale

From TGC on May 15: “The (Week 18 game) game gets Nick Sirianni fired. That’s my hot take … I think the Giants win this game, I think it puts us at 10-7, I think that gets us a wildcard … This game could knock the Eagles out of playoff contention … and I don’t even think Eagles fans really like Nick Sirianni … I really do (think Sirianni would be fired), at least I’m hoping, I’m hopeful, it’s (expletive) May … We put the pitchfork in his ass & God would that be the sweetest (expletive) ever.”

Sirianni’s Outbursts Becoming More Frequent

In recent years, famed Eagles security chief “Big Dom” DiSandro has seemed to serve as more of a personal security guard for Sirianni than anything else. That’s because each year, Sirianni only seems to become more volatile and unpredictable.

In December 2024, Big Dom was the 1 who stepped in and separated Sirianni from Washington Commanders tight end and former Eagles star Zach Ertz during a confrontation following a regular-season game.

In 2025, Fox Sports aired a video of Sirianni being separated from a group of game officials by Big Dom at halftime of a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the final game of last season, a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round, it was Big Dom who stepped in between Sirianni and former Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during a heated sideline confrontation right before halftime.

One time, Sirianni turned on his own fans after a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns, which was at least followed by a begrudging apology from the head coach.