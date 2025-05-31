Eagles Bold Trade Proposal Adds Former No. 4 Pick to Help Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has never shied away from a blockbuster trade, and has a recent track record of trying to reform underperforming first round picks who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Last summer, the Eagles pried wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round draft choice from the division rival Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick and pair of seventh-round picks, in an effort to round out a stellar receiving corps that already includes A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Dotson saw limited playing time last season, only targeted 33 times last season, as he pulled down 19 receptions for 216 yards but made a key 27-yard reception in Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

There just might be an opportunity for Roseman and the Eagles to add another affordable weapon, with flickering upside to quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ supporting cast.

Tight end Kyle Pitts hasn’t participated in the Atlanta Falcons’ voluntary offseason program, and according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the team is fielding trade offers for the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pitts has never come that close to living up to his billing as a top-five selection, with the Falcons, while catching 196 passes for 2,651 yards and 10 touchdowns through his first four seasons, but 1,026 of those yards and one touchdown came during a Pro Bowl rookie season.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, some team is going to bet on Pitts’ top-five pedigree still having upside in their scheme, and the Eagles may be best set up to maximize it given the dynamic playmakers already in place on this offense.

Roseman and the Eagles are reportedly finalizing a trade that would send free agent disappointment, edge rusher Bryce Huff, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a mid-round draft choice.

It could be worthwhile for Philadelphia to take that draft capital, and send a pair of fourth-round picks to the Falcons for Pitts, taking a flier on his ability to thrive opposite Dallas Goedert in two-tight end sets and in the space created by Brown and Smith deep downfield on a perimeter.

Why Trading for Kyle Pitts Makes Sense for The Eagles

Trading for Kyle Pitts would be a prototypical low risk-high reward trade for Roseman and the Eagles.

The Eagles have the luxury of a roster with few holes or glaring weaknesses, and bringing a 24-year-old Philadelphia native into a situation where his only competition for snaps behind Goedert is Grant Calcaterra, who has just 33 catches for 418 yards and one touchdown through his first three seasons eliminates much of the pressure of being a former first-round pick with three disappointing seasons hovering over him like an anvil.

Likewise, as Pitts enters the final year of his rookie contract, there is a feeling among league executives that Heavy spoke to that the former University of Florida standout will likely need to prove that he’s worthy of a long-term contract that pays him near the top earners at the position.

With Goedert entering the final year of his current deal, both players would be highly motivated to audition for a big payday with the Eagles, or elsewhere.

If the asking price is right, Pitts could be a fascinating piece for Roseman to add for the Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl title defense and perhaps beyond.

Eagles Thrilled to Have Dallas Goedert Back

Goedert had been subject of rampant trade speculation ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead, the Philadelphia Eagles reworked his contract ensuring that the former second round draft choice will return for at least one more season.

As OTAs get underway and the Eagles get back onto the field, Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is fired up to have Goedert back in the fold.

“Dallas [Goedert] is awesome,” Patullo told reporters. “You could feel his presence out there yesterday and just doing our 7 on 7 stuff. We’re so glad to have him back. He brings a very unique different style of play to the offense and he’s another weapon.”

One of Hurts’ favorite targets in a high-octane offense, Goedert caught 42 passes for 496 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 10 games last season, and now that he’s fully healthy entering the 2025 campaign could once again be one of the focal points of the Eagles’ passing game.