Ex-Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Posts 2-Word Message Upon Signing With Rival

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is signing with another AFC North rival, this time joining the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the news on the evening of April 28, not long after the Steelers signed a veteran wide receiver of their own.

“The Browns are signing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, sources say,” Garafolo relayed on X. “Cleveland brought the former Steelers and [Baltimore] Ravens pass catcher in for a visit today, and the sides then agreed to a deal. Back to the AFC North for Johnson.”

Just under an hour after the news, Johnson posted on social media, writing: “All GOD 🙏🏾.”

The former 1,000-yard wide receiver’s NFL journey has taken several odd twists and turns since being traded from the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers. Johnson wasn’t great in Carolina — with 357 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns over 7 starts — but he completely fell off the map as a non-factor after the Panthers moved on.

Johnson was traded to the Ravens, suspended by the Ravens, waived, claimed by the Houston Texans, and then waived again. And throughout that entire stretch, the former third-round talent accumulated just 18 regular-season yards and another 12 in the playoffs.

It was one of the more rapid falls from grace in recent memory, and now Johnson will attempt to reboot his brand in Cleveland.

Results of Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Trade With Panthers

Circling back to the Steelers-Panthers deal that began Johnson’s downfall, here is how everything shook out.

Carolina also traded Johnson to the Ravens for a pick swap that put them in position to draft tight end Mitchell Evans in 2025. Barrett has since been traded to the Seattle Seahawks for cornerback Michael Jackson.

So, to summarize that convoluted mess of transactions. The Steelers’ long-term outcome of the Johnson trade was a 2026 compensatory sixth-round pick and Lee.

While the Panthers did well to immediately flip a bust of a trade early on, turning Johnson and Barrett into Evans and Jackson.

Neither team really came out on top in this deal, as it was mostly a loser for all parties involved.

Steelers Go Veteran Route at Wide Receiver in 2025

After spending their 2025 second-round pick on a trade for DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh has mostly ignored the position since.

The Steelers did not elect to trade George Pickens despite some ominous social media activity just before the draft. They also spent zero picks on wide receiver, excluding the Metcalf deal.

Instead, Pittsburgh has gone the veteran route with its pass-catchers. Metcalf joins Pickens, Calvin Austin and a couple of free-agent returnees like Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek.

The Steelers just signed Robert Woods as well, and the only real youth within this WR corps is 2024 draft pick Roman Wilson and any undrafted rookies that Pittsburgh brings in.

According to SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain, the Black and Gold have officially signed two UDFA wideouts as of April 28 — Memphis’ Roc Taylor and Indiana’s Ke’Shawn Williams.