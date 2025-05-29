Former Steelers WR Trade Target Pegged Cut Candidate

Several NFL pundits encouraged the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks last offseason. This summer, the Steelers may be able to add him for nothing.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder named Burks one of four 2022 NFL Draft selections “on the verge of getting cut” during 2025 training camp.

“The Titans have a new regime where the organization is on its second general manager since Jon Robinson, who drafted Burks, meaning the wideout has fewer people in the building to pound the table for him,” wrote Holder.

“Also, Tennessee made four significant additions to its wide receiver corps this offseason, signing Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett in free agency before drafting Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

“So, there might not be enough room for the 2022 18th overall pick to have a spot on the 53-man roster. At this point, the best chance for him to salvage his career is to become a slot receiver.” The Steelers were a popular potential landing spot for Burks in NFL trade rumors last year. Pittsburgh was in the receiver market before the 2024 season because of the team’s need for another starter. Finally, the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf this offseason but could still use another wideout addition because of the George Pickens trade. In 27 NFL games, Burks has posted 53 catches, 699 receiving yards and one touchdown. Former 1st-Round WR Treylon Burks Cut Candidate?

Based on the hype Burks had coming into the NFL, it’s hard to believe the Titans are considering moving on before his rookie contract expires.

Tennessee drafted Burks at No. 18 overall as an A.J. Brown replacement.

“A case could be made that Treylon Burks is the biggest bust of the 2022 draft class. At one point, he was in the WR1 conversation with Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams,” wrote Holder.

“Granted, the Arkansas product was the sixth wideout off the board, but he was still a top-20 selection and expected to replace A.J. Brown for the Tennessee Titans.” It’s not surprising, though, when looking at Burks’ production. The 25-year-old had four receptions for 34 yards in five games last season. Injuries have slowed Burks throughout his career. He ended his rookie season and 2024 on injured reserve because of turf toe and a knee injury, respectively. During the 2023 campaign, Burks also missed games because of a knee ailment. The receiver has never played more than 11 games in a season, and due to the injuries, he’s missed valuable practice time. That’s negatively impacted his development.

How Burks Could Fit With the Steelers

Because the Steelers are in need of a WR2 again, Pittsburgh could target Burks if he’s a free agent.

However, Burks is not an ideal fit for Pittsburgh’s receiving corps if he’s best suited for the slot.

Calvin Austin III finished second among Steelers wideouts with 548 receiving yards last season. Austin posted those statistical while mostly playing in the slot.

Former third-round pick Roman Wilson is also projected to be best in the slot. Wilson is trying to bounce back from an injury-plagued rookie campaign.

The Steelers need an outside receiver to play opposite Metcalf. As the depth chart stands right now, Robert Woods holds that other outside starting role.

Burks is worth a flier on the free agent market. But that’s only the case if the Steelers see him as a possible outside receiver.