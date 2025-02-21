49ers ‘Dream Offseason Trade’ Swaps 3rd Round Pick for Pro Bowl Corner

As the NFL nears the new league year, speculation runs rampant on what moves each team will make. For the San Francisco 49ers, this is no different. It has been under two weeks since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, signifying the end of the 2024 season. Yet, the 49ers have been loosely connected to star free agents such as D.J. Reed, Tee Higgins (recently franchise-tagged by the Bengals), and Davante Adams (if released by the Jets). The team has also been hot on the trade market, linked to Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Joey Bosa. As seen by the players San Francisco is often rumored to be interested in, the team’s primary focus is expected to be defense.

With Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator, the 49ers will be tasked with replacing four potential starters — among them is 2023 Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward. While San Francisco has Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green penciled in, the team must find their third starting cornerback.

With that in mind, one analyst believes he has the answer for San Francisco’s defense in 2025.

49ers Dream Offseason Acquisition

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently detailed each team’s “Dream Offseason Trade Scenario.” When discussing the San Francisco 49ers, Davenport’s ideal roster move has the team swinging a trade for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey, entering his age 29 season, is coming off a tremendous 2024 campaign. Despite battling injuries in recent years, Humphrey played in 16 games in 2024. He totaled 67 tackles (five for loss), six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a pick-six. His efforts landed him on the 2024 Pro Bowl team and the AP All-Pro first team. He even got votes for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey may have had the best season of his eight-year career. Humphrey’s 81 coverage grade was the second-best of his career and the highest since 2018. His 70.4 run-defense grade was the highest of his career.

Among players to have played 50 percent of their team’s snaps, Humphrey graded out as the third-best coverage player in the NFL. He allowed the 29th-lowest (of 78 players) reception rate in the NFL and had the second-most interceptions. Among players with 50 percent of snaps played, Humphrey also allowed the third-lowest passer rating (61.2).

Acquiring Humphrey would also give the 49ers a third starting cornerback with slot and outside versatility, which affords Saleh further ability to mix and match his coverages based on their opponent. Lined up in the slot this season, Humphrey allowed the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL (71.6), just behind 49ers’s cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. Humphrey also allowed the second-fewest yards (257) when lined up in the slot in 2024.

Asking Price Marlon Humphrey

As of now, the Baltimore Ravens have $12 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. With impending free agents such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard and the desire to add another wide receiver this offseason, Baltimore could view Humphrey as a prestigious trade piece.

By trading Humphrey, the Ravens would free up $9 million. However, a $15 million dead cap hit might complicate things. Yet, if Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta feels the pressure to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, trading Humphrey could prove a viable option.

With no guaranteed money on his current contract, Humphrey is signed through 2026. Realistically, the 49ers could trade for Humphrey and restructure his contract to give him the guaranteed money he desires.

San Francisco has $50 million in cap space, and while a decision about Deebo Samuel’s future is impending, they should have plenty left over to splurge on one top target.

According to Davenport, acquiring Marlon Humphrey will not be expensive either, calling a third-round pick ‘reasonable’ compensation. With 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including four inside the top 100, the San Francisco 49ers can afford to part ways with pick 99. Even if the Ravens are fickle in negotiations, San Francisco has plenty to offer. Maybe Deebo Samuel could even be involved in a deal to make a trade more appealing t0 the Baltimore Ravens.