49ers Star Deommodore Lenoir Blasts 2025 Pro Bowl Voting: ‘Highway Robbery’

The San Francisco 49ers have had several players named to the Pro Bowl, but that doesn’t mean Deommodore Lenoir is happy with his selection.

It has not been a banner year for the 49ers, who are now 6-10 and heading into the last week of the season with nothing to play for. However, they have a fleet of players who are Pro Bowl bound, which include alternates like Lenoir.

But despite receiving the honor of alternate, Lenoir believes it’s a crime that he isn’t first up.

“Highway Robbery Smh,” Lenoir commented on an Instagram post from the team.

He also took to his Instagram story to add his take, which is that popularity and draft status mean more than quality of play.

“This wild,” Lenoir wrote, before speaking his peace on X. ““Are we Watching Film or going off names s—t not close… Don’t ever let them tell you Draft status don’t matter.”

Lenoir has become one of the Niners’ top defenders over the past few seasons, but isn’t quite a “household name.” But with his new contract and continued production, that will probably change soon.

Lenoir Gets Paid After Breaking Out

Lenoir had to wait his turn to get on the field, but it didn’t take him long to impress in San Francisco. The 25-year-old corner was a fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL draft, but was starting the majority of games by his second season in 2022.

And while he was flashing his potential early on, it wasn’t until the 2022 playoffs that he entered his next gear. Lenoir brought down interceptions in both the Wild Card and Divisional rounds, introducing himself to the national audience in a big way.

The following season, Lenoir started all 17 regular season games for the Niners for the first time. The former Duck nabbed three interceptions in the process, racking up 10 passes defended.

2024 was another impressive season, making 2 interceptions and 9 PDs. Midway through the campaign, the 49ers rewarded him with a 5-year, $88.9 million deal.

The contract is heavily backloaded. $50 million of the deal is not guaranteed, and would primarily be paid out in 2027 and 2028. If Lenoir continues his trajectory, it will be worth every penny.

49ers Could Send 8 Players to Pro Bowl

If everyone remains healthy and decides they want to play, San Francisco could have a large stake of the NFC Pro Bowl roster. Four players were named to the game, including linebacker Fred Warner, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

While competition for fullbacks is slim, this marks the 9th straight season that Juszczyk has been named to the Pro Bowl. This will be Warner’s fourth honor, Bosa’s fifth Pro Bowl, and Kittle’s 6th time being named to the games.

The alternates for San Francisco will include Lenoir, DE Leonard Floyd, T Trent Williams and QB Brock Purdy. Should Williams be able to play, this would mark the 12th straight season he has been named to the Pro Bowl.

It’s also a big moment for Floyd, who has never made the Pro Bowl in his 9-year career.