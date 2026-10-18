49ers Get Good News Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers will not have to deal with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Monday night. The Washington Commanders running back is out for Week 6 with a groin injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Washington planned to rule him out. Dan Quinn made it official Saturday.

Commanders plan to rule Croskey-Merritt out for the 49ers game, per source. https://t.co/GHXNX6gkH7 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 17, 2026

Croskey-Merritt Suffers Groin Setback

The timing hurts Washington. Croskey-Merritt looked sharp last week, running for 82 yards on 11 carries and breaking off a 33-yard touchdown. Then the same groin problem returned late in the game and sent him to the sideline.

He never recovered during the week. Croskey-Merritt did not practice at all, and his absence was all but certain by Saturday.

Commanders Backfield Faces More Questions

His injury is not the only one in Washington’s backfield. Austin Ekeler left last week’s game with a chest injury, and he wore a black non-contact jersey at practice, per John Keim of ESPN. His status remains unclear.

The Commanders do have ways to fill the gap. Craig Reynolds and Devin Neal are on the practice squad and could be elevated for Monday night. Washington also released Kaytron Allen two weeks ago, and he did not return to the practice squad.

The most interesting name is Jeremy McNichols. He is on injured reserve and could return soon. Quinn would not promise Monday, but he spoke highly of the veteran.

“This is one of our most professional ball players on, off, what he can bring,” Quinn said, per Ivan Lambert of Commanders Wire. “So, as we get to Monday, he’s had a very good week, and we will decide from there.”

Commanders Rule Out Four Players vs. 49ers

Croskey-Merritt is one of four Washington players who will not play. Quinn went straight to the news at the start of his press conference.

“I will give you four that we will rule out today,” Quinn said. “Those four will be Bill, Javontae, Charles and Marcus.”

Quinn referred to Croskey-Merritt as “Bill,” per Ivan Lambert of Commanders Wire. The other three are outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste, defensive end Charles Omenihu and quarterback Marcus Mariota. Everyone else is on the plane.

“Outside of those four, everyone is traveling,” Quinn said.

Key Players Return for Washington

Several Commanders who were sidelined last week are back in the mix. Receiver Stefon Diggs and safeties Nick Cross, Percy Butler and Tyler Owens all missed last week’s practices and the loss to the New York Giants. Now they are traveling with the team, though Quinn said they have until Monday to be ruled active or inactive.

Nine Commanders are listed as questionable, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation. Diggs, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and linebacker Jordan Magee are among them. All three were limited at practice Saturday.

San Francisco 49ers Have Their Own Injury List

The 49ers are dealing with injuries of their own. Kyle Shanahan ruled out Nick Bosa (calf), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marques Sigle (ankle) and Garrett Wallow (hamstring).

Six more players are questionable: Mike Evans, Gracen Halton, Siran Neal, Upton Stout, Mykel Williams and Christian Kirk.

What’s Next for the 49ers

Both teams now wait on final decisions. The 49ers will learn who is active for Washington once inactives are set before kickoff on ESPN. Until then, the Commanders’ running back room is the one to watch, with Croskey-Merritt already ruled out.