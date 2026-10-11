Commanders’ Dan Quinn Goes Viral for What He Did After Disastrous Finish Against Giants

It’s hard to sum up exactly what went wrong at the end of Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

With the game tied 27-27 in overtime, Washington was well within field goal range as the clock wound down.

However, the Commanders had no timeouts and roughly 18 seconds remaining. They could have spiked the ball to stop the clock, but quarterback Jayden Daniels instead decided to run a keeper.

After diving down, Daniels tried to rush his teammates back to the line of scrimmage so they could spike the ball. However, the clock ran out before they could get the play off, and the two teams settled for a tie.

Dan Quinn Goes Viral for Spiking Headset

Immediately after the clock hit triple zeros, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was visibly livid. He took off his headset and spiked it into the ground in frustration.

Via Ari Meirov: “Dan Quinn just destroyed his headset.”

Check it out:

Dan Quinn just destroyed his headset. https://t.co/Q15CXgSEJK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2026

The video surpassed 300,000 views on X in less than an hour after it was posted.

Fans React on Social Media

“Should be the last headset he ever wears. He is by far the worst coach in the NFL,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Headset didn’t call a run in FG range with no timeouts. It just had to sit there and watch.”

Another person wrote, “Dan Quinn 1 and Headsets 0. Someone had to win in Washington today!”

“Should’ve used it to communicate to his QB,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Dan Quinn’s headset never stood a chance!!”

Quinn’s Postgame Comments on the Play

After the game, Quinn took full responsibility for the loss and how the final play unfolded.

“We pride ourselves on those things at the end of the game, and after the first-down run, we were trying to gain more for the kick. The right call was honestly to clock it early and not put ourselves in that spot, and that’s my responsibility, nobody else’s.”