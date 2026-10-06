49ers Get Major Kyle Juszczyk Injury Update Ahead of Seahawks Game

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks. He suffered a hyperextended knee with a bone bruise in Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Juszczyk’s Injury Timeline for San Francisco

Juszczyk went down with 14:03 left in the game. Brock Purdy scrambled left and found him for a 16-yard gain. Broncos defensive back Jahdae Barron delivered a big hit to his knee and midsection. Juszczyk stayed down for a few minutes and was helped to the medical tent. He watched the rest of the game from the bench.

An MRI on Monday confirmed the injury, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it is a sprained knee and a bone bruise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he will be out “a few weeks.” That is a relatively positive outcome given how injuries have gone for San Francisco.

Juszczyk has been selected to the last 10 Pro Bowls. He has four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown this season.

Who Replaces Juszczyk in the 49ers Offense

San Francisco does not have another true fullback. Shanahan said George Kittle, Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis will fill the role. “They’re all pretty interchangeable, but it’ll definitely give Brayden some more [snaps],” Shanahan said. “Brayden’s been ready for this role.”

Willis played 10 snaps against Denver and ran three routes. Jake Tonges used to handle those duties but is out for the season with a torn MCL.

The loss hurts because Juszczyk does so much. Kyle Posey of Niners Nation tracked his alignments through four weeks. He has lined up at tight end 44 times, in the slot or stack 35 times and at fullback 23 times. The veteran has also played wing, receiver and running back. He even covered punts in Week 3. His blocking and dash motion have helped the running game take off.

More 49ers Injuries to Watch

Safety Marques Sigle has a high ankle sprain and will miss extended time. He is fourth on the team with 25 tackles. Shanahan said he has taken his game “to another level” in his second season. Malik Mustapha will start next to Ji’Ayir Brown.

Cornerback Upton Stout is day-to-day with an AC sprain in his shoulder. If he can’t go, Deommodore Lenoir would likely move into the slot with Jack Jones outside.

The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Juszczyk’s absence will be tested against one of the league’s best defenses.