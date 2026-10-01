49ers Receive Discouraging Nick Bosa, Trent Williams Injury News for Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the NFL to begin the 2026 campaign, and while the injuries are once again piling up for this team, they haven’t shown any signs of slowing down yet. With a tougher matchup against the Denver Broncos on the schedule for Week 4, though, there are several injury situations that are going to be quite important for the Niners in the buildup to this game.

Two of the key cornerstones of this team, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, have been battling a pair of injuries as of late. Ahead of the 49ers’ matchup against his former team from his playing days, general manager John Lynch issued a pair of murky updates on Bosa and Williams’ status for this big game.

Nick Bosa Unlikely to Play in Week 4, Trent Williams Still Up in the Air

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Injuries have defined the past two seasons for San Francisco, and while this team hasn’t gotten to that point yet, things are starting to get a bit hairy in this department. Early in the year, the Niners were primarily losing guys who weren’t exactly key contributors, but now, some of their most important players are starting to go down.

Bosa and Williams are among the best players on the 49ers’ roster, so seeing them battle injuries again is concerning. Bosa suffered a calf injury while warming up for practice last week that is expected to hold him out for a couple of weeks, while Williams suffered a stinger in San Fran’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals that forced him to miss some time.

Of these two, it seems like Williams has the better shot at playing in Week 4, although it is worth noting that Bosa was not placed on injured reserve after suffering his aforementioned injury, which has left the door open for him to return sooner than expected. According to Lynch, Bosa is unlikely to play in Week 4, while Williams’ status is still up in the air, with the team aiming to get him back on the practice field Thursday.

“Nick’s doing well. He’s working diligently. Will likely be out this week, and we’ll go from there,” Lynch said on “Murph and Marcus.” “We’re hoping to get Trent back out there today at practice, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

49ers Hoping Trent Williams Can Play in Week 4

Getty San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

It ultimately isn’t surprising to see that Bosa likely won’t be on the field in Week 4, but Williams’ status is one worth monitoring. Known for being one of the tougher players in the league, the 49ers are probably just playing it safe with Williams in an effort to make sure he’s good to go for this game, but Lynch didn’t exactly sound convinced he’d play against the Broncos.

While it would register as somewhat of a surprise if Williams doesn’t end up playing, his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days. A return to practice on either Thursday or Friday would go a long way towards easing the concerns surrounding Williams’ injury status, but he’s going to be a guy worth keeping tabs on ahead of kickoff on Sunday one way or another.