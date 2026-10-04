49ers Get Important Trent Williams Injury News Right Before Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers will aim to continue their undefeated start to the 2026 campaign when they return to action in Week 4, but the injuries are continuing to pile up for this team, which will make things more difficult than initially expected. Beyond that, the level of difficulty when it comes to their opponent is set to increase, as the Denver Broncos are set to come to town on Sunday.

One guy whose status has been up in the air throughout the week is All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, as he’s been dealing with a stinger as of late. While the Niners could be without several key pieces against the Broncos, it doesn’t sound like Williams will be on them, as the team is expecting to have him on the field for this game.

Trent Williams Expected to Play for 49ers in Week 4

San Francisco has been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league to begin this season. Sure, it has benefited from games against weak teams like the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, but its offensive has been a well-oiled machine, with the offensive line in particular playing some stellar football. Through three games, quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to be sacked, and while he deserves some credit for that wild statistic, that’s largely due to the play of the o-line.

Williams is the best player among this group, as he remains arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, even at the age of 38. In 2025, Williams earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors, as he continues to excel at protecting his quarterback’s blindside. While retirement is on the horizon for him, why would he call it a career if he’s continuing to play at such a high level?

In Week 3, Williams was forced out of the game early after suffering a neck stinger, and it limited his time on the field with the rest of his teammates at practice throughout the week. However, the belief has always been that Williams did enough to get himself on the field for the team’s clash against the Broncos, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team believes he will be able to suit up for this game.

“He will battle through it, no doubt about it, and they do expect him on the field later today for the 49ers,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.”

Getty San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

San Fran has looked dominant on offense to begin the year, but things are going to become much more difficult for this team against Denver. Simply put, the Broncos’ defense is significantly better than the Dolphins’ and Cardinals’ units that the 49ers have been beating up on in recent weeks.

Williams isn’t officially good to go just yet, as a final determination on his status will be made 90 minutes before kickoff. However, it looks like he will be back protecting Purdy’s blindside against a vicious Denver pass rush, which is precisely what this team will need if it intends to win. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.