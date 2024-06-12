Seahawks’ Geno Smith Disrespected in NFL QB Rankings

Chris Simms didn’t make it as a quarterback in the NFL, but his word has become gospel when it comes to analyzing the position for NBC Sports.

Simms has a keen eye for the signal-caller, made evident by nailing his 2018 NFL quarterback draft rankings, released several weeks before the selections. He had Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson at No. 1 (selected 31st overall as No. 5 QB), something for which he took a lot of heat. And look at him now.

Simms called Patrick Mahomes the “most special QB talent” in the previous year’s draft. He was also spot-on about Joe Burrow–Justin Herbert–Jordan Love–Tua Tagovailoa as top four in 2020 and ranked C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young last year.

So, when Simms released his annual top 40 QB countdown on June 11, NFL fans took notice and debates ensued.

Seattle Seahawks‘ Geno Smith landed at No. 19, down four spots from No. 15 in 2023. Depending on where you stand on Smith, that ranking could be too high or too low.

Seahawks Preparing for Life After Geno Smith

In 2025, Smith might be listed in Simms’ rankings under a different color entirely. Several signs point to Seattle preparing for life without the 11-year veteran, as detailed by Seaside Joe on January 21, 2024.

Now former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was Smith’s most staunch supporter. “The Seahawks have been Geno’s lifeline to a starting job, and that was a commitment fueled by Pete Carroll’s belief in him,” Seaside Joe wrote. Loyalty for Smith waned with Carroll’s firing, and the new coaching staff will undoubtedly want their own guy.

General manager John Schneider opted not to retain offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Smith’s playcaller for three seasons. Waldron made a lateral move to the Chicago Bears on January 23. Schneider also bypassed the opportunity to submit an interview request for Smith’s former quarterbacks coach, Dave Canales, who landed a job as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.

Possibly the most telling sign was Seattle’s acquisition of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. On March 14, the Seahawks traded their third and fifth-round 2024 draft picks to the Commanders for Howell and their fourth and sixth-round picks.

Schneider noted on the day the trade went down that Smith “is the guy,” with Howell as backup. Despite Schneider’s assertion, Howell intends to treat offseason workouts as if he’s competing for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart.

Geno Smith a Likely Salary Cap Casualty in 2025

According to salary cap space projections for 2025 from Over the Cap, Seattle’s active spending comes in at $278 million, north of $18 million over the estimated $260 million base salary cap. That figure ranks the Seahawks as the fourth most in the NFL behind the New Orleans Saints ($328 million), Cleveland Browns ($302 million) and San Fransisco 49ers ($283 million).

Smith’s current three-year $105 million contract, signed in 2023, will take up 14.8 percent of their precious cap at $38.5 million. That’s a higher percentage than Smith’s counterparts of Herbert, Detroit Lions‘ Jared Goff, Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Trevor Lawrence, New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and Philadephia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

That’s a lot of solid quarterbacks. And Schneider could have a lot of tough decisions to make on many beloved veterans on the roster.