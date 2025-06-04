Buccaneers 1,500-Yard Veteran RB Named ‘Top Trade Candidate’

There are few guarantees for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White moving forward in his NFL career, save for one — as long as he’s with the Buccaneers there are going to be rumors about him being traded.

It’s been that way since about midway through the 2024 season, when rookie Bucky Irving started to show he could not only handle the full load in the rushing game but could elevate it.

That’s not to say White still doesn’t have value to the Buccaneers or, more importantly, to another team in need of a starting running back.

Before the 2025 NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Buccaneers viewed White as an “expendable” trade asset.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named White as Tampa Bay’s “Top Trade Candidate” on June 2.