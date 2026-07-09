Buccaneers Have One NFL’s Biggest Draft Gems

Tez Johnson is only entering his second year in the NFL. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is already being viewed as one of the best seventh-round picks in the entire NFL. Daire Carragher of Pro Football Focus listed the All-Seventh Round team, which compiled the best seventh-round picks at every position across the NFL.

Tez Johnson was one of three receivers named to the team. He joined Jauan Jennings and Devaughn Vele as the best receivers taken in round seven.

“At 165 pounds, Tez Johnson is a perfect candidate for the slot role,” wrote Carragher. “His rookie season was somewhat up and down, but his four-game stretch from Weeks 5-10 — which included 247 yards and four of his five career touchdowns — had some analysts calling him the biggest steal of the draft.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Named to PFF All-Seventh Round Team

The reality is that there are not many seventh-round picks worthy of being named to the team at receiver. It is not to discredit Johnson, but more to praise how impressive it is that he was able to produce despite the low draft cost.

Currently, there are just seven active NFL receivers drafted in round seven that has over 300 yards.

Bo Melton has 309 career receiving yards, but he is making a transition to cornerback. This speaks to the type of players found in this round.

Noah Brown and David Moore are two of the most productive players from this draft slot. Brown has 2,083 yards, and Moore has 1,613 career yards. However, Brown had just 83 yards last year after dealing with injuries. Meanwhile, Moore had just five yards last year. So, it was hard to give these two the nod in their current states.

Ben Skrowenek is the last receiver from this round. He is still in the NFL due to special teams. He has stuck around the NFL long enough to accumulate enough yards, but he has 713 yards in five years. He had 69 yards in back-to-back years.

Taking out those four players, there are only three worthy candidates for the three spots.

Jennings is by far the best seventh-round receiver in the NFL. He has 2,581 career yards and produced 643 yards last season. Vele has 768 yards, with 293 coming last season. Then, there is Johnson, who produced 322 yards in his rookie season. It was just one year, but with the lack of success from the players drafted in this spot, he is clearly the right choice.

PFF Releases All-Seventh Round Team

The most obvious choice for the roster was Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant turned himself into a franchise quarterback, making him one of the best stories in the NFL.

Another 2025 draft prospect joined Johnson on offense, as Kyle Monangai was selected at running back.

There were no legitimate options at tight end, so PFF went with rookie Jack Endries. Devin Culp was not quite worthy.

The offensive line featured legitimate starters. Jordan Mailata and Rasheed Walker came in at tackle. Meanwhile, Will Fries, Michael Jurgens, and Andrew Vorhees were the interior offensive linemen.

Khyiris Tonga, Moro Ojomo, and Jowon Briggs make up the interior defensive line, while Jonathan Cooper and Desjuan Johnson were the edge rushers. Linebacker is one of the best spots on the team, with Zaire Franklin and Kaden Elliss. Lastly, the secondary featured Kam Curl, Geno Stone, Jaylen Watson, Carrington Valentine, and Montaric Brown.