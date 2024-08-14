Commanders Ready to Unleash ‘Souped-Up Version’ of Kliff Kingsbury Favorite

K

liff Kingsbury taking over as offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders can be an easier transition thanks to a “souped-up version” of one of the coach’s former favorites from the Arizona Cardinals. Namely, how running back Austin Ekeler compares to Chase Edmonds.

The comparison was outlined by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. He believes rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels “should pair well with former Los Angeles Charger Austin Ekeler, who’s shown he still has juice, and should be a souped-up version of what Chase Edmunds was for Kingsbury in Arizona—Edmunds had 96 catches in 28 games over the past two years those two spent together.”

It’s an apt comparison since both Ekeler and Edmonds are defined by their abilities as receivers out of the backfield. Ekeler justifies the “souped-up” moniker because he’s tallied 465 career receptions.

Austin Ekeler Ready for Chase Edmonds Role

Ekeler’s track record catching passes is better than most backs around the NFL. His signature campaign was in 2022, when Ekeler snatched 107 catches and even managed to outpace some of the game’s premier wide receivers at times, per CBS Sports.

Ekeler topped his 92 catches from 2019, but while his pass-catching numbers have dwindled slightly since ’22, he’s still effective in the passing game. Particularly after the catch.

The 29-year-old is a catch-and-run dynamo whenever he gets open. Ekeler offered a reminder of his YAC skills with a prolific effort against the Chicago Bears last season, tallied by Next Gen Stats.

Kingsbury should have no problem designing plays to take full advantage of Ekeler’s talents once he gets the ball in his hands. It’s what the play-caller did for Edmonds in Arizona.

Kliff Kingsbury’s the Right Play-Caller for Austin Ekeler

Edmonds, who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, topped 320 yards after catch in 2020 and ’21 on Kingsbury’s watch, according to Pro Football Reference. Kingsbury found ways to maximize Edmonds’ move skills and continually get him the ball in space.

The formula created this touchdown grab against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Ekeler can be Edmonds for Kingsbury in Washington. The same way fellow running back Brian Robinson Jr. can take on the short-yardage and goal-line duties James Conner performed for Kingsbury in Arizona.

Robinson is also a useful receiver, but he won’t make the same impact out of the backfield as Ekeler. The versatile veteran is the ideal player to augment a changing wide receiver room boosted by the recent arrival of former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant after six years in the football wilderness.

Kingsbury’s new-look passing attack will also be supplemented by the emergence of rookie hybrid Ben Sinnott. The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, who can be deployed as a tight end or H-Back, can also line up in the backfield, but it’s Ekeler who should make that role his own.

By doing so, Ekeler and Kingsbury will create the perfect check-down target for Daniels. This year’s No. 2 pick needs a safety valve to help him stay efficient against defenses determined to take away the big play.

Daniels has wasted no time showing his fondness for stretching the field with deep passes, but harnessing the underneath game will be key to his development into a well-rounded, pro-style QB1.