Commanders Have a ‘Breakout’ Alternative to Brandon Aiyuk

A

ny chance of trading for Brandon Aiyuk finally ended after the All-Pro wide receiver opted to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, but the Washington Commanders won’t feel like they missed out if Dyami Brown delivers on his potential for a breakout season.

Aiyuk at last got his new contract on Thursday, August 29. His new terms were reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who detailed how the 26-year-old “accepted the same deal that has been on the table since August. 12, per league sources. His hold-in did not alter any part of his new four-year, $120 million extension. He took the same deal that had been there in previous weeks. Hold-in over.”

The Commanders had long been considered a likely trade partner. Mostly based on Aiyuk’s familiarity with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, after the two played together at Arizona State in 2019.

As recently as August 22, reports indicated the Commanders were still in the mix for Aiyuk. No deal will happen now, leaving question marks about the quality of Washington’s receiver corps.

Those questions can be answered by Brown, who is credited as a breakout player after preseason by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder. He thinks three factors make it safe to “look for the wideout to finally break through and have an impressive showing during a contract year.”

Dyami Brown Primed for Bigger Things

Brown, a top-100 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has been turning heads this offseason. He put some spectacular moments on film, including this one-handed grab during joint practices with the New York Jets.

The 24-year-old took his momentum into exhibition games. Holder noted how “Brown only got a handful of snaps in the preseason and managed to haul in five of six targets for 74 yards in two games, including an impressive 42-yard grab where he showed off that ‘home run’ potential mentioned above.”

Brown is one of the few established receivers on Washington’s roster after the Commanders traded Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles. Holder believes the deal “should create a bigger opportunity for the fourth-year pro to get more targets as a complementary piece to No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.”

The Commanders need a credible supporting act for four-time 1,000-yard receiver McLaurin. Brown qualifies because of his straight-line speed and fit for new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Holder’s confident Kingsbury “will allow Brown to play in a system that is similar to the one he became an All-American in at North Carolina.”

That’s a good prediction since Kingsbury loves to have receivers stretch the field vertically and attack defenses on the perimeter. Those things are at the core of Brown’s skill-set “as an outside-only WR,” per a scouting report written for B/R by Nate Tice.

Brown lived up to the billing with this impressive catch outside the numbers against the Jets in preseason Week 1.

The Kingsbury playbook and Daniels’ arm talent can finally unlock the deep threat Brown has only teased up to now. He needs to make the leap or the Commanders will be left regretting not putting a deal in front of Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Deal Would Have Solved Commanders’ Problem

The Commanders have a sneaky problem at wide receiver. Namely, a general lack of marquee talent.

A deal for Aiyuk would have solved the issue after he amassed 1,342 yards for the Niners last season. Washington trading for No. 11 made sense, with Aiyuk even publicly indicating he was open to joining the Commanders and reuniting with Daniels.

With those trade hopes dashed, the Commanders can focus on getting less-heralded receivers up to speed. Including a veteran potential replacement for Dotson in the slot, as well as a wideout well-known to head coach Dan Quinn and set to immediately join the final roster.

It’s a modest-looking group, but a breakout from just one pass-catcher would make up for not equipping No. 2 pick Daniels with a proven target like Aiyuk.