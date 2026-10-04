Commanders Starter Drops Expletive-Laden Rant on Penalties vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders lost another quarterback to injury and even saw their punt returner carted off the field in London, but starting left tackle Brandon Coleman isn’t going easy on anybody for their role in the biggest issue during the team’s 30-13 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Instead, Laremy Tunsil’s replacement went scorched earth and trashed the Commanders with one expletive after another to describe all the penalties. There were 10 of them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, costing the Commanders and rookie third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis yards and taking points off the board.

Coleman told reporters, including Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, “we say the same thing every week, like, we gotta fix it. But it’s just [Expletive]. There’s stuff that we know we gotta do and there’s stuff that we gotta fix. I hate to say it, but, like, you always say that [Expletive]. Like, we gotta fix it yesterday. At the end of the day, it’s on us.”

The inability to get it fixed meant the Commanders lost 84 yards to multiple flags. Those penalties were doled out across Washington’s offense, defense and special teams, but Coleman naturally focused on the issues in front of his rookie QB.

The offensive line had little chance to get in sync once starting signal-caller Marcus Mariota left the field early with a knee injury. Kaliakmanis’ inexperience showed, while further changes along the front also didn’t help.

Brandon Coleman Sums Up Frustration About Offensive Line

Coleman admitted, “At the end of the day, it’s on us. As an offense, as an O-line, that [Expletive] that’s just simple communication that just has to go down with the (experience) that we have in our room and how gelled we are. We got to put our arms around Athan and make sure that we’re all on the same page. It’s all about us and that’s what we got to get fixed.”

There was no sign of blockers protecting Kaliakmanis. Not amid a torrent of blitz pressure sent at the 2026 NFL draft seventh-round pick by Colts’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The latter moved players around and blitzed them from all angles, and Commanders linemen had no answers. Slot cornerback Justin Walley, a supposed weakness, was a particular menace feasting on Washington’s confusion in the trenches.

Some confusion was inevitable once Kaliakmanis entered the fray. Getting players lined up and setting protections were problems behind a line without benched starting center starting center Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti’s an experienced veteran a young quarterback should be able to rely on, but as JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports remarked, it’s “Pretty wild how much we heard about Allegretti all summer and by Week 4 he’s not on the field for Lucas Patrick at center and Matt Gulbin at guard.”

Finlay’s reference to Gulbin’s participation further underlined the changing picture in front of Kaliakmanis. An offense with an unreliable foundation can’t function, and the line was already weaker once Coleman stepped in for injured five-time Pro Bowler Tunsil.

Missing Tunsil and stud right guard Sam Cosmi doesn’t help, but their absences can’t excuse how the Commanders lost discipline against the Colts and cost themselves points.

Commanders Gave Points Away vs. Colts

Some of the most damaging penalties included an illegal shift that wiped out a Kalialkmanis’ touchdown pass to fellow rookie Antonio Williams. There was also an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on cornerback Amik Robertson that gave the Colts a reprieve after the Commanders had stopped them on 3rd-and-14. Instead, the drive continued and finished with Jonathan Taylor rushing five yards for the Colts’ first touchdown.

The Commanders can’t avoid problems executing plays successfully with backup players in the lineup. Particularly when, as ESPN’s John Keim noted, “Entering the season, Washington’s best offensive players: Jayden Daniels, Laremy Tunsil, Terry McLaurin, Sam Cosmi. All out. Just can’t function now. With Mariota now down, and with the OL issues, need to consider a vet QB for sure.”

Some experience at football’s most important position will help, but coaches must show zero tolerance for penalties, stress better discipline and see the effects on the practice field.