Commanders Draft Target Reveals He Thought Washington Landing Spot Was a Lock

The Washington Commanders walked out of the 2026 NFL Draft with one of the best prospects on defense. The team selected Sonny Styles with the seventh overall selection, and so far, the rookie linebacker has been better than advertised. However, there’s been another first-year phenom making waves at OTAs who just revealed that he believed he was going to be selected by the Commanders in the first round.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate recently broke down his draft experience on the St. Brown Podcast.

Tate shared that he was shocked when he was selected at fourth overall and that he didn’t expect to go that high in the draft.

When asked about what other teams he believed were targeting him, Tate stated, “I thought Cleveland. I thought they weren’t going to pass up on me. Then also, Commanders. So I think I was locked in with the Commanders…I thought I was going to the Commanders.”

There were several mock drafts and theoretical scenarios where Washington did, in fact, land the Ohio State standout receiver; however, it doesn’t appear that either team is losing sleep over the actual outcome.

It’s also not a guarantee that the Commanders would have selected Tate over Styles had both been available. Regardless, with the situation the Commanders find themselves in currently, the absence of Tate has left a big question mark on offense.

Will The Commanders Look Outside For A WR 2?

The Commanders ultimately drafted Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round. While the rookie pass-catcher has performed well throughout OTAs and received plenty of hype from the media, the team may still be looking for a more established threat.

Their former number two option, Deebo Samuel, appears to be moving in a different direction, but the team has been rumored to be interested in a few different free agents.

Stefon Diggs has been the leading name the team has been connected to. Diggs is a Washington native and just helped the New England Patriots reach a Super Bowl. He would certainly work as a force opposite Terry McLaurin and as a bridge to Williams.

Early in February, former Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill was listed as a potential fit for the Commanders. Despite being in the latter half of his career and coming off an injury, Hill would certainly provide the team with a bona fide speed option that would help spread the field.

The Commanders Could Trade For A Wide Receiver

If the Commanders chose to explore a trade route, Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte has been a popular name after the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer stated in May that he believes Boutte could be landed with just a day three pick.

The other name that has been floating around Washington for months is Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. This move would require a big swing to reunite Jayden Daniels with his former LSU teammate.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Klay made the case that Washington should send a 2027 first-round and sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas Jr.

Then, of course, there is always the Brandon Aiyuk option, although the San Francisco 49ers seem determined not to budge on releasing him anytime soon.

All in all, there are options for the Commanders to find another pass catcher, although it is interesting to wander down the rabbit hole of how things would have been different if they drafted Tate.