Commanders Insider Identifies Name to ‘Circle’ for Draft Trade

Offseason trades added bluechip veterans but left the Washington Commanders with just five picks in the 2025 NFL draft, so a trade back out of the first round to gain more capital is looking likely, according to one reporter, who identified the edge-rusher prospect the Commanders would likely target.

The idea comes from JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, who believes it’s “hard to think Washington isnt aggressive looking to trade back, so looking at non 1st-rd edge rushers and there is a lot to like. Josaiah Stewart is a name I’d circle.”

Adding a young athlete with plenty of upside to the pass-rush rotation makes sense for a Washington defense undergoing a refresh on the edges. The Commanders generated most of their pressure in 2024 via the blitz, but things need to change after defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and D-tackle Jonathan Allen left in free agency.

General manager Adam Peters dipped into the bargain end of the veteran market for replacements, but there’s still room for a more dynamic presence. It should be easy to find one of those early in Round 2.

Trade Back Makes Sense for Pass Rush-Needy Commanders

This is a class brimming with talented edge-rushers, so the Commanders could rely on still finding one even after a trade back. A deal would make sense if Peters was able to flip the 29th-overall pick to help get back the third-round selection he gave away as part of the deal to acquire left tackle Laremy Tunsil, or the fifth-rounder used to snag All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Ideally, Peters would package pick No. 29 with some more value and secure another, more prominent second-round choice. Picking early on Day 2 would compensate for not doing anything in the opening round, especially if the ploy led to a player as gifted as Stewart.

The Michigan end is something of a sleeper in a loaded edge crop, but Stewart has his fans. Among them, Commanders Wire writer Josh Taylor noted Stewart boasts the “2nd highest pass rush win rate in the draft class, and 4th highest run defense grade. Dude is a baller and team captain.”

You can save the talk about size when it comes to Josiah Stewart as he wins against one of the biggest tackles in the draft in this video below. 2nd highest pass rush win rate in the draft class, and 4th highest run defense grade. Dude is a baller and team captain. https://t.co/21CkLj7vEd — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) April 9, 2025

Standing just 6-foot-1 and tipping the scales at a mere 245 pounds means Stewart is likely to slide out of the first round. He’d be perfect for a Commanders team in a position to look for value instead of premium picks.

That is unless Peters is already happy with the makeup of the defensive line and believes the 29th choice can land a starter-ready player at a bigger position of need.

Commanders Still Have First-Round Needs

Peters moved quickly after Allen landed with the Minnesota Vikings, even if the replacement was gained through overpaying. Peters also brought in a versatile edge from the New England Patriots, along with Jacob Martin, while retaining Clelin Ferrell and fellow veteran Jalyn Holmes.

That’s a lot of bodies at a key position. Maybe enough to make up for 2024 team sack leader Fowler rejoining the Dallas Cowboys.

What the Commanders don’t have are enough reinforcements along a suspect offensive line. The group could still use some help at right tackle.

Meanwhile, there’s room for a true bell-cow in the backfield, while sensational second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels would surely welcome another explosive wide receiver.

Those are priorities best addressed with first-round resources.