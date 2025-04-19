‘Polarizing’ Draft Prospect Named Best Value Pick for Commanders

Running back may be the most pressing need for the Washington Commanders entering the 2025 NFL draft, but they can find greater value by taking a “polarizing” prospect off the board with the 29th pick.

Ironically, this pick, Texas A&M edge-rusher Shemar Stewart, could also answer a fairly pressing need for Washington’s defense. The front seven needs greater athleticism and big-play potential on the edges, and Stewart could provide both, despite recording a mere 1.5 sacks during his final season with the Aggies.

Production aside, ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes “Washington could be willing to take a risk here because of his immense potential.” Stewart’s potential is exemplified by “athletic traits that popped at the combine.”

Sending Stewart’s name to the podium in Round 1 would raise eyebrows, but gambling on upside over statistics has become a familiar theme for the Commanders. They did the same thing along the defensive line in free agency.

Commanders Can Beat NFC East Rival to Shemar Stewart

If what Stewart might be isn’t enough to tempt the Commanders, they could pounce before a division rival does the same. The New York Giants dedicated a lot of time to meeting with Stewart before Texas A&M’s pro day.

While the Giants could make use of Stewart at the top of the second round, they are already loaded on the edges thanks to Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s a different story for the Commanders, who lack blue-chip players able to rush the passer from the outside.

Veteran retreads like Jacob Martin, Jalyn Holmes, Clelin Ferrell and Deatrich Wise are the current viable options. Stewart would provide head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with a raw talent who could be refined into a game-wrecker at the pro level.

The 21-year-old’s athletic range is tremendous. Evidenced by a 10’11” broad jump and a 4.59u 40-yard dash time at the Combine.

What’s missing are enough of the kind of plays Stewart made at the Senior Bowl. Like this blink-of-an-eye strip-sack highlighted by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

Quinn and Whitt’s aggressive schemes, where lineman play the run on the way to the quarterback, could unlock Stewart’s ability to produce more pressures and sacks. There’s a lot of ifs in this theory, but the Commanders don’t mind taking a chance up front.

Commanders Betting on Potential Along D-Line

General manager Adam Peters spent big when he handed a $45 million contract to Javon Kinlaw to replace Jonathan Allen. Kinlaw getting $30 million in guaranteed cash is a risk when he’s logged a mere 9.5 sacks in his career.

While Kinlaw was acquired soon after Allen joined the Minnesota Vikings, Peters still hasn’t reacted to rush end Dante Fowler Jr. rejoining the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders look more likely to replace last season’s team sack leader via the draft, but it doesn’t have to be Stewart.

There’s also a rising draft edge with a winning spin move. Or Peters could circle the name of a pass-rusher who is undersized, but more consistently disruptive than Stewart.

Coming out of this draft with at least one viable QB hunter is a must for a Commanders defense that must be rebuilt with the same efficiency as an explosive offense.