Commanders Believe in Jacory Croskey-Merrit Because of Key Stat

They haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in five years, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt can buck the trend for the Washington Commanders in 2026 because of one key statistic that set the former seventh-round draft pick apart from every other running back in the NFL last year.

Croskey-Merritt was a pleasant surprise as a late-round steal in 2025, but he won’t catch anyone off guard this season. Fortunately, new offensive coordinator David Blough is convinced JCM “can be a starting running back, which is a good vote of confidence” ahead of training camp, according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Blough’s confidence is founded upon Croskey-Merritt having “averaged nearly five yards per carry and led the league in success rate, meaning he gained at least 40% of the yards required for a first down on 53.7% of his 175 carries.”

Those numbers make the player nicknamed “Bill” the best candidate to lead the rushing attack for Blough’s new-look offense. That’s despite Croskey-Merritt still needing to improve in a couple of critical areas, as well as the Commanders adding a host of running backs to an increasingly intense battle for carries.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Has Core Skill to Remain RB1

Croskey-Merritt muscled his way to the top of the depth chart as a rookie, ahead of more experienced backs, but he’s no longer an upstart. Instead, the 25-year-old is the established RB1, a status he can retain thanks to his knack for moving the chains.

Keeping the Commanders in front of the sticks on the ground consistently is key to the changes Blough is making on offense. Changes based upon putting star quarterback Jayden Daniels under center more often, blurring the run-pass balance and broadening the play-action game.

Those things will only work if Croskey-Merritt continues to show the same vision and one-cut-and-go ability that produced these big runs against NFC East rivals the New York Giants.

Croskey-Merritt already runs like a lead back, but he’ll need to grow other vital skills if he’s going to become a three-down playmaker. Fortunately, the Commanders hardly need him to be after recruiting several complementary backs this offseason.

Commanders Have a Running Back for Every Scenario

Their recruitment drive in the backfield has left the Commanders with a credible running back for every use case on offense. A genuine big-play threat on the deck is provided by a veteran rival for Croskey-Merritt’s place.

Receiving chores can be handled by Rachaad White, who already has a rapport with Daniels dating back to their days at Arizona State. White will be an asset in the passing game, but short-yardage and goal-line duties are likely to belong to another late-round draft pick, 2026 sixth-round choice Kaytron Allen.

The former Penn State power back has already warned Croskey-Merritt and Co. he’s here to do more than just make up the numbers. Allen can surprise, but he’s not the only potential hidden gem within this crowded rotation.

An undrafted free agent has impressed coaches this offseason, thanks to natural elusiveness and legitimate, game-breaking speed. The rookie could maintain the recent happy habit the Commanders have had for unearthing useful running backs from unlikely places.

It worked when former third-round pick Antonio Gibson, a converted wide receiver, topped 1,000 yard rushing in 2021. Now it’s Croskey-Merritt’s turn to remind the NFL production matters more than pedigree and draft status.