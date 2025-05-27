Commanders Re-Sign Useful Free Agent Up Front: Report

It looks increasingly likely the Washington Commanders will roll into the new NFL season with largely the same defensive line rotation they fielded in 2024, after the team brought back another of the journeyman depth free agents who proved useful late in the last campaign.

Veteran nose tackle Carl Davis’ return was confirmed on Tuesday, May 27 by Commanders.com. As The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier put it, Davis “played alright down the stretch last year.”

Playing “alright” is hardly an awe-inspiring endorsement of Davis’ performances and talent, but the 33-year-old does bring some useful qualities back to Washington. Notably, experience and positional flexibility along the interior.

Yet, despite the benefits of those traits, bringing back Davis won’t end questions about whether or not the Commanders have the potential to dominate up front this season.

Veteran DT Still Useful for Commanders

Davis is still a good scheme fit for the Commanders, based on his familiarity with the coaching staff. He played for head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Spending the previous four seasons with the New England Patriots engendered Davis with additional utility. Namely, an ability to occupy double teams as a two-gap defensive lineman and create free lanes of pursuit for linebackers tracking the run.

The latter asset is something the Commanders need after giving up 4.8 yards per rushing attempt last season. Davis will need to get onto the field more often to help reduce that number.

He played a mere 43 snaps on defense across three games last season, per Pro Football Reference, but Davis may be needed more after Jonathan Allen joined the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

The two-time Pro Bowler was arguably Washington’s toughest run defender in the trenches. It’s debatable if the Commanders have adequately replaced him.

Commanders Still Lacking Along the Defensive Line

Allen’s immediate successor is Javon Kinlaw, a free-agent arrival many believe the Commanders overpaid. Kinlaw is joining Pro Bowl nose guard Daron Payne in the middle, while the Commanders also retained another well-travelled D-tackle, six-team veteran Sheldon Day.

He and Davis are joined by Jalyn Holmes, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad during last season, as returning unheralded roster bodies. The numbers are there, but there’s a lack of marquee talent.

It’s a similar problem on the edges of Washington’s front four. The group was depleted when 2024 team sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. rejoined the Cowboys.

General manager Adam Peters responded by signing Davis’ former Patriots teammate Deatrich Wise Jr. and ex-Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears edge-rusher Jacob Martin. They are more journeymen than imposing and prolific starters.

Peters took a risk not addressing defensive end during the 2025 NFL draft, but he could still make a splash at the position during what’s left of free agency. Perhaps by acquiring a former No. 1 overall pick.

If Peters doesn’t make a move, it will be because he and Peters are content with what they have. Including unproductive end Clelin Ferrell and a hidden gem who could thrive without Fowler.

Trusting a group so obviously lacking in star power is a risk for a team needing defensive improvement to support genuine Super Bowl ambitions.