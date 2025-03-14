Commanders Snubbed By $48 Million Free Agent

They may have wanted to spend big on upgrading cornerback, but the Washington Commanders were thwarted by D.J. Reed ultimately choosing the Detroit Lions in 2025 NFL free agency.

Reed, who agreed a three-year deal worth $48 million to leave the New York Jets on Monday, March 10, revealed he had two choices. The Commanders were one of them, according to the 28-year-old cover man.

He told reporters on Thursday how “it was out of Detroit and Washington for me. Just with where I wanted to be, and I felt that those two teams were contenders,” per Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher.

Reed did admit the Commanders had some pull, largely thanks to one particular veteran leader: “One of the big influences of my career was Bobby Wagner. He’s a true professional, and that was one of the reasons why Washington was so intriguing, to play with him.”

A spell with Wagner for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2020 and ’21 wasn’t enough to sway Reed from the Lions. It helped the NFC North outfit paid Reed $32 million in guaranteed money, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Reed’s decision left the Commanders scrambling for more cost-effective solutions on the back end. Fortunately, general manager Adam Peters still found a “class act” from the AFC.

D.J. Reed Snub Harmed Commanders Plans

Being snubbed by Reed forced Peters to alter his plans. The original strategy was obviously “Proof that the Commanders tried to sign a premium CB,” according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

Reed qualifies as a “premium” corner after he “forced a tight window on 37.3% of his targets in 2024, the 4th-highest rate in the NFL (min. 40 targets)” with the Jets last season, per Next Gen Stats.

D.J. Reed forced a tight window on 37.3% of his targets in 2024, the 4th-highest rate in the NFL (min. 40 targets).@Lions | #OnePride https://t.co/DA6SFWKXVM pic.twitter.com/M80LXZZVQQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2025

Those numbers are evidence of shutdown skills, something the Commanders counted on Marshon Lattimore to provide after what should’ve been a bargain mid-season trade in 2024. Unfortunately, the four-time Pro Bowler didn’t always live up to the billing.

Putting a rising cornerback in the lineup with Lattimore would have helped him relieve former glories. That would also have cost a lot of money, and although the Commanders are cap rich, Paulsen pointed out Reed “would’ve been WSH’s most expensive free agent addition under Adam Peters.”

Ironically, shopping for bargains has been more Peters’ style when it’s come signing free agents. Particularly on defense, a trend he’s continued in the secondary.

Commanders Forced to Bargain Hunt at Key Position

Reed preferring to join the Lions isn’t the only reason the Commanders didn’t recruit a top-notch cornerback. Peters was also hamstrung by the multi-draft pick trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, as well as an earlier deal to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Those trades have put the Commanders on the hook for a couple of big contracts. Tunsil is set to carry a $21,350,000 cap hit this year, while Samuel will still count for $5,206,105, per Spotrac.com.

Peters also parted with a significant chunk of cash to replace Jonathan Allen soon after free agency got underway. An outpouring of so many free-agency dollars left Peters cutting costs at other positions, including cornerback.

His latest move has been to simply re-up Noah Igbinoghene for another year, according to ESPN’s John Keim. Igbinoghene is returning to join newcomer Jonathan Jones.

The former New England Patriots slot corner is still a quality addition. That’s the verdict of NBCS Boston insider Tom E. Curran, who told Paulsen how Jones remains “one of the fastest son of a guns that you’ll see in your life.. When he’s outside as a boundary corner his height limitations are going to show up. But as a slot corner, as a hitter, as somebody who can make plays on the ball.. you can’t do better as far as second-wave free agent signings.”

Jones can allow gifted 2024 NFL draft second-round pick Mike Sainristil to play on the perimeter, where he showed plenty of promise as a rookie. A double act of Lattimore and Sainristil outside, while Jones mans the slot, should help the Commanders forget all about Reed’s snub.