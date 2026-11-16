Stefon Diggs Urged to Make Change Commanders Will Hate

Stefon Diggs looks increasingly happy to be back home, but the Maryland native is being called upon to make a change the Washington Commanders will hate.

A New England Patriots great wants Diggs to make a come-and-get-me plea to last season’s AFC Champions. Even though it would mean Diggs making himself such a problem the Commanders can’t abide having him around.

The unrealistic message comes from former two-time NFL interceptions leader Asante Samuel Sr. He won two Super Bowls as a ball-hawking cornerback with the Pats, and Samuel’s convinced his old team needs Diggs back.

That’s the motivation for Samuel posting on Sunday, November 15, “Stefon Diggs we are ready to bring you back pimp. No hard feelings. Start acting up over there in DC. Do that Stefon [Expletive] so we can bring you back off waivers.”

The idea Diggs would act out is nothing new. Perceived issues with his temperament were a concern before his arrival in free agency, but Diggs has bounced back after a rocky beginning to his career with the Commanders.

Diggs snagged his sixth touchdown catch of the season to help beat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. He’s looking comfortable where he’s the lone big-name receiver left standing. The 32-year-old’s also increasing his chemistry with Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The latter is one of the league’s brightest young stars at football’s most important position. Meanwhile, the Patriots just received some bad news about their own dynamic signal-caller Drake Maye.

Stefon Diggs Becoming What Commanders Want

The Commanders originally signed Diggs to be a marquee alternative to go-to receiver Terry McLaurin. Somebody who would take some coverage away from Daniels’ favorite target.

That plan was scuppered when McLaurin suffered a devastating knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. McLaurin’s plight increased Diggs’ importance, and the 12-year pro hasn’t disappointed.

Diggs didn’t buckle under the pressure when he got open on a slant route for the winning score against the Giants.

The clutch play was the result of a smart, pre-snap read by Daniels. His decision-making prompted Diggs to make a flattering comparison about his starting QB.

Daniels and Diggs are beginning to exhibit the same prolific understanding the wideout shared with Maye when the Patriots reached last season’s Super Bowl. It’s highly doubtful Diggs would want to return to the team that cut him in the offseason.

Particularly if it means swapping life with Daniels for catching passes from an ex-Giants backup. It’s more likely Diggs continues to embrace his role as the leader of a reshuffled group of receivers slowly generating buzz.

Washington’s Other Receivers Are Building Hype

Diggs is the leader, but Washington’s other receivers are building their own hype. Particularly impressive rookie Antonio Williams, who also found the end zone against the Giants.

The third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft is fast becoming a playmaker expected to feast when Daniels is throwing the passes. Although, some of those throws will also be aimed at ex-Tennessee Titans first-round flop Treylon Burks.

He’s quietly shedding his status as a draft bust by proving a useful deep threat for the Commanders. Burks is averaging 15.2 yards run before catch per reception, to go with an average depth of target of 17.8 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Letting Burks stretch defenses vertically, while Williams takes on more work all over the field is creating space inside for Diggs to attack the middle. That’s where he does his best work, and it’s why he looks more than happy with life with the Commanders.

Happy enough to not even be thinking about the Patriots.