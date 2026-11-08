Commanders’ Antonio Williams Gets Bold Prediction vs. Rams

He’s flashed signs he’s already a credible NFL playmaker, but Washington Commanders’ rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams is predicted to hit an early “career high” against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Williams is one of the few wide receivers left standing for the Commanders before the game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 9. His rarity will inevitably lead to a busy afternoon for the third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

That’s according to ESPN’s Seth Walder. He cited how “Williams ran a route on 82% of Washington’s dropbacks last week” during the 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles as proof the first-year pass-catcher “will record at least six receptions, setting a career high” against the Rams.

Getting Williams the ball early and often should be central to the Commanders’ gameplan this week for several reasons. Notably, because offensive coordinator David Blough’s unit is short of healthy wideouts after getting bad news about a possible trade candidate, along with the lone credible deep target at the disposal of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Commanders Facing Wide Receiver Crisis

The Commanders will be without two experienced vertical threats. Including once-potential trade chip, returning veteran Dyami Brown, who has since landed on injured reserve with a calf problem.

Brown’s absence is compounded by the Commanders also ruling out fellow receiver Treylon Burks. The former first-round pick is dealing with a foot injury that’s kept him off the practice field during Rams week.

Being without Burks would rob Daniels of a true size mismatch who can stretch the field. Burks showed off his deep speed when he got behind the Eagles for this 53-yard grab on Sunday Night Football.

This was one of Burks’ seven deep targets this season, per Player Profiler. The 26-year-old is also averaging a gaudy 15.7 yards before catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

Burks’ ability to take the top off coverage had become more valuable after top perimeter playmaker Terry McLaurin’s devastating and season-ending knee injury.

Daniels is running out of deep targets, so it’s a good thing he’s forming a different kind of rapport with increasingly productive Williams.

Antonio Williams Is Growing in Importance

The former Clemson star’s recent target share shows a pattern Commanders’ fans should like. Williams has been targeted 11 times in the last two games. He’s now seen at least four targets in five of seven contests during his introduction to the pros.

Those numbers show Daniels is building trust with Williams. The duo combined for this big play after Williams shredded the Eagles with a nifty double move from the slot.

A catch like this showed Williams can get vertical, but his main value remains as a quick outlet underneath and between the numbers for Daniels. Blough has had Williams run 107 snaps from the slot, a trend likely to continue against the Rams.

The latter love to take away the deep portion of the field. They “play two-high coverage at a 62.2% rate (5th) and rotate between Cover 4 and Cover 6 on those snaps at nearly a 50-50 rate,” according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

Daniels can expect to see open passing lanes underneath against these Rams. He and the Commanders need receivers who can feast after the catch and turn quick throws into longer gains.

Williams is already equipped to answer the call.