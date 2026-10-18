Flames Could Get More by Being Patient With Trade Market

The Calgary Flames have little reason to panic about their 1-6-0 start. They have scored just 14 goals while allowing 35, and their latest loss to Vegas offered another reminder that this roster has a long way to go.

But the team’s poor start should not force GM Craig Conroy to rush into selling off useful veterans.

Calgary is not built to contend this season. The priority should be accumulating assets and building a more competitive team for the future, not scrambling to fix a season that was always likely to be difficult. That makes patience a valuable tool.

Reports have already linked several Flames players to potential trade interest, including Zach Whitecloud and Morgan Frost.

However, rather than moving them at the first opportunity, Calgary could benefit from waiting for the market to develop. As injuries pile up around the league and playoff hopefuls grow more desperate, the return for the right player could improve significantly.

Flames Should Wait for the Right Offer for Zach Whitecloud

Whitecloud might be Calgary’s most attractive trade chip right now. The 29-year-old right-shot defenseman has a Stanley Cup on his résumé, brings a physical edge, and carries a manageable $2.75 million cap hit through next season. Those qualities make him an appealing option for contending teams looking to strengthen their blue lines.

According to Daily Faceoff, insider David Pagnotta reported that multiple teams have shown interest in Whitecloud, with the Toronto Maple Leafs among the clubs to watch. That gives Conroy a reason to hold firm rather than accept the first reasonable offer.

It’s worth pointing out that there could always be a desperate team out there willing to pay up. A massive injury can change everything for clubs. That’s why the Flames shouldn’t rush to move Whitecloud. Unfortunately for some clubs, they’re one injury away from pushing the button.

Whitecloud has another season on his contract, so the Flames can monitor the market and see whether competition for his services intensifies. Trading him now might bring back a worthwhile asset. Waiting could bring back a nice haul.

Morgan Frost Could Be a Trade Deadline Opportunity for Calgary

Frost is another discussion entirely.

Unlike Connor Zary, who cleared waivers earlier this season, Frost has a clearer potential market as a productive center who could interest teams looking for help down the middle. Pagnotta has identified him as a player likely to generate trade interest throughout the season.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Calgary could certainly keep him, particularly if it believes he fits into its longer-term plans. But if Frost is unlikely to re-sign, moving him before he can leave for nothing makes sense.

There is no need to force that decision in October, though. The NHL trade deadline is still months away, and contenders’ needs will become clearer as the season progresses. A club struggling to replace an injured center could value Frost far more in February than it does today.

The Flames should be selling from a position of patience, not desperation. Their start is ugly, but it does not change the bigger picture. If Calgary can wait for the right circumstances, it has a better chance of turning useful veterans into meaningful future assets. In a season with little expectation of success, there is no reason to rush that process.