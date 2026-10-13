NHL Insider Links Flames 1st Round Pick to Divisional Rival

There isn’t much going right for the Calgary Flames right now. They have stumbled out of the gate to begin the 2026-27 NHL season, falling to 0-5-0 in what will be their final season at the historic Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will move into the brand-new Scotia Place next season and will hope none of the bad luck that has followed them this fall makes the trip to their new home, which is still under construction just a short distance from the Saddledome.

However, the roster that takes the ice at the new venue next fall is likely to look different from the one that has stumbled to a winless record through five games. According to reports, a divisional rival could be preparing to make a move for a former first-round draft pick.

Calgary Flames Forward Connor Zary Could Be Targeted By The Vancouver Canucks

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the divisional rival Vancouver Canucks are interested in acquiring forward Connor Zary.

“Last night, Connor Zary returned to the American Hockey League, scored, after clearing waivers, in his first game,” said Friedman. “I don’t get the sense anything is imminent right now. The Flames only have one retention spot available and they don’t want to retain money, so it’s probably going to take something creative. But I do think Vancouver is one of the teams that has looked at Zary. I think there’s a few more, obviously, but I’ve heard the Canucks are one of the teams that are considering it and it makes sense.”

Zary has actively been involved in trade rumors for the last several months, but remains with the organization for now. But he was waived by the Flames and went unclaimed; he was then assigned to the American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers, and scored in his debut.

Connor Zary Could Be Targeted By Vancouver

Zary, whom the Flames selected in the first round (24th overall pick) of the 2020 NHL Draft, signed a three-year entry-level contract with Calgary that December.

Zary made his NHL debut in November 2023, scoring his first goal in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars.

His 2025-26 season ended after he was injured during a March 20 game against the Florida Panthers following a sequence involving A.J. Greer.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 193 games, and scored 39 goals with 48 assists for 87 points.