Zach Whitecloud Drops Honest Quote on Potential Flames Trade

Zach Whitecloud, who has been one of the most popular names in NHL trade talks recently, says he wants to stay with the Calgary Flames.

Whitecloud, who makes just $2.75 million this season and next on his current Flames contract, is one of the better defensemen who could be available from a non-playoff team this season.

With so many contenders, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, trying to find defensive help, it makes sense that Whitecloud would be a trade target.

But the Brandon, Manitoba, native says he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

Zach Whitecloud Wants to Stay in Calgary

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis, Whitecloud made it clear he wants to stay in Calgary.

“Do I want to be here? Absolutely. I feel like I’ve really integrated into the community. Calgary is home,” Whitecloud said.

“I’m completely committed to what we have going here. Yes, we’re going through a retool, a rebuild, whatever you want to call it. You’re trying to build towards that winning culture again.

“I love it here in Calgary. You see and you hear some things, but I don’t want to leave. The guys are unbelievable. The staff’s great. The city’s great. And living here, the quality of life, and me being a Western Canadian guy, I’ve loved it since I got here.”

Disappointing News for Contenders

While it is fair for Whitecloud to not want to go anywhere, this is obviously disappointing news for contenders who are looking to upgrade on the blueline.

Whitecloud has recently been connected to Toronto, a team that needs defensive help, with a recent report suggesting that it would take a good prospect and a pick to pluck him out of Calgary.

But it doesn’t appear that Whitecloud wants to go anywhere.

That being said, he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so if the Flames get a trade offer to their liking, he could still be gone sometime between now and the trade deadline.

But when a player makes it clear he loves playing in a small-market city like Calgary, perhaps it is best for the Flames to keep him.