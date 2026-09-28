Carolina Hurricanes’ Trade Proposal Lands $47 Million Norris Trophy Recipient

The Carolina Hurricanes could be approaching a massive trade involving a Minnesota Wild defenseman.

According to one NHL insider, the Hurricanes are one of his top landing spots.

However, acquiring him would not be straightforward.

Carolina Hurricanes Named Fit for Minnesota Wild’s $47 Million Defenseman

Per Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, the Hurricanes are one of only a few teams likely to be landing spots for 26-year-old Quinn Hughes.

The New Jersey Devils continue to be frontrunners in trade rumors surrounding the defenseman, but Carolina might not be out of the question, albeit still starry-eyed.

“Carolina is the defending Stanley Cup champion and has a very real chance of doing something special and going back-to-back,” Gretz wrote. “The team is that good. It has that good of a system. The coaching is that good. It is also a team that still has roughly $10 million in salary cap space and a cupboard full of draft pick capital, while also having some intriguing young talent that could be flipped.”

He added, “Banners fly forever, and this is a contending team that might be able to afford taking an all-or-nothing, one-year risk to get a superstar on the back end of its defense.”

In return, Gretz suggests shipping out defenseman Alexander Nikishin, prospect Felix Unger Sorum and a first-round pick.

Now, Nikishin has also been floating in rumors, but he will require a massive haul.

As for Unger Sorum, he is Carolina’s No. 2 prospect right now. He’s shown noticeable improvements on offense, which could be enticing for other teams.

Hughes — the 2024 James Norris Trophy recipient — has developed into one of the NHL’s most notable stars over the course of his eight-year career.

Most of his time in the NHL has been spent with the Vancouver Canucks.

But in December 2025, they traded him to Minnesota.

In return, the Canucks acquired Zeev Buium, a first-round pick in 2026, Liam Ohgren and Marco Rossi.

During Hughes’ 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 74 games and scored seven goals with 69 assists for 76 points.

He owns 66 career goals, 419 assists and 485 points.

Acquiring Hughes would come with some hurdles.

However, if this trade pitch comes to fruition, the Hurricanes would be well on their way to another Stanley Cup title.

Snapshot of Where the Carolina Hurricanes Are Heading

The Hurricanes won three out of four preseason matchups.

They defeated the Florida Panthers (3-2) in their second clash and the Nashville Predators twice (6-5, 6-0).

Carolina is approaching its regular-season opener on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. ET against the Panthers.

This is a home game for the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Chasing postseason contention once again, Carolina is under immense pressure as it enters its 2026-27 campaign.