Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Impressive Record Set in 2006-07

While facing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, Oct. 18, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov cracked franchise history.

He’s now in his age-29 season, but he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down.

Kaprizov Breaks Wild History on Sunday

Per NHL Public Relations, Kaprizov is now the fastest player in Wild history to reach 10 goals through nine games, having surpassed Brian Rolston, who set the mark in 2006-07 through 12 games.

“Kirill Kaprizov became the sixth active player to reach 10 goals in nine games or fewer in a season alongside Auston Matthews (6 GP in 2018-19), Alex Ovechkin (8 GP in 2017-18), David Pastrnak (9 GP in 2019-20 and 2018-19), Nikita Kucherov (9 GP in 2017-18) and Sidney Crosby (9 GP in 2016-17),” NHL Public Relations reported.

Heading into this matchup, Kaprizov had skated in eight games this season, posting a 9-5-14 performance.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in 78 games and went 45-44-89.

Minnesota selected him as the No. 14 pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft. He’s been with the franchise since — this marks his seventh year playing professionally.

Before entering tonight’s game, Kaprizov led the Wild with 14 points, followed by Quinn Hughes (12 points) and Matt Boldy (seven points) in first and second place, respectively.

He also leads the organization in goals this season, but is second in assists behind Hughes.

But his leading habits don’t stop there.

In fact, he has scored the most goals in all of hockey so far this season.

Where Does Minnesota Stand Right Now?

Heading into this clash, the Wild were riding a 5-2-1 overall record, which ranked them third in the Central Division. They are 11th in the NHL in points.

The Utah Mammoth (6-3-0) edged them out, while they were tied with the Colorado Avalanche.

Following this meeting at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, they will take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

For reference, the Oilers are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Mammoth on Saturday.

As long as Minnesota has Kaprizov on its roster, the team should be in good hands as it navigates the remainder of the season, barring any injuries.

At this rate, he could be in line for a record-breaking season.