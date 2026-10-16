Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov Get Major Injury Update

The Minnesota Wild came out of Thursday night’s action in St. Paul against St. Louis victorious.

Even though Quinn Hughes had 2 points (0G, 2A) and Kirill Kaprizov had 3 (1G, 2A), Matt Boldy was the star of the show. Boldy put up his 5th career hat trick and recorded his sixth career 4-point game. That’s already good enough for the second-best mark in Minnesota Wild history.

Hughes also extended his points streak, notching at least 1 point in each game so far this season. Kaprizov had a solid night as well, adding a goal to his league-leading tally of 9. However, the night full of smiles took an abrupt turn in the third period while Minnesota had a three-goal lead.

Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Injured in Thursday Victory Over St. Louis Blues

Late in the third period, Blues goalie Joel Hofer went to “play the puck,” but conveniently caught Kirill Kaprizov up high, knocking him to the ice. Kaprizov’s body appeared to slam into the boards, crumpling down where he stayed for a minute after impact.

Kirill Kaprizov did take another shift after the collision, but after a St. Louis score, he trotted down the tunnel to the locker room.

Thankfully, after the game, Quinn Hughes, Matt Boldy, and John Hynes confirmed that Kaprizov is “okay.” The injury scare was enough to scare hockey fans all around Minnesota, as Kaprizov has been on the hottest start to a season in a while.

Even though Kaprizov appears to be fine, it’s unclear what his status is for the team’s next game on Sunday. The small break should help.

Even if he is fine, Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt didn’t hold back his thoughts when it came to the play by Hofer.

Wallstedt on Kaprizov Injury: “It’s a Dirty Play”

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo shared the words of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt on the collision between Hofer and Kaprizov.

“I think it’s a dirty play,” began Wallstedt. “There’s no reason for him to go out there and not play the puck and just play the player. He knows, everyone knows, that’s one of our best players. Up 5-2, there’s just no reason as a goalie to do that.”

“If they give me a penalty when players are skating through my crease, they should give him penalties for being outside the crease hitting guys. I like him as a guy. I thought that was an ugly play from him.”

Wallstedt’s views on it were the same as what many Wild fans felt. “Wally never holds back, and I love that about him. He’s 100% correct here too,” said Brett Marshall on X. Another X user going by the name of “Flow” also supported the netminder, saying “Cook him, goat.”

Hofer’s next game in St. Paul likely won’t be a friendly one.